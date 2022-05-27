Technology News
loading

Stranger Things 4 Episode 1 Gets Warning Card Following Texas School Shooting

YouTube video of first eight minutes of Stranger Things 4 episode 1 has been taken down.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 27 May 2022 11:57 IST
Stranger Things 4 Episode 1 Gets Warning Card Following Texas School Shooting

Stranger Things 4 is out Friday, May 27 on Netflix worldwide

Highlights
  • Viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing
  • The filming was done a year ago
  • The warning will appear before the prior season recap

Netflix has added a warning card to the Stranger Things 4 premiere in the wake of the Texas school shooting incident.

The warning card reads, "We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one."

This warning will appear before the prior season recap that auto-plays at the beginning of Stranger Things 4 episode 1 for viewers in the US only, Variety reported.

Netflix has also edited the description for the premiere to include the note, "Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children," and added "disturbing images" to the show's rating advisories.

The warning and note are in reference to the first eight minutes of Stranger Things 4 episode 1, that were released to YouTube by Netflix earlier this week. In response to the Texas mass shooting, that video has been taken down by Netflix.

The incident took place on Tuesday (local time in the US) after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults. The gunman was later killed by law enforcement officers.

Created and directed in parts by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn.

Stranger Things 4 is out Friday, May 27 at 12am PT / 12:30pm IST on Netflix worldwide.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Stranger Things Season 4 Watch on Netflix
Read Review

Stranger Things Season 4

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman
  • Director The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy
  • Music Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon
  • Producer The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek, Iain Paterson
  • Production 21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre
  • Certificate 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Stranger Things 4, Stranger Things season 4, Stranger Things 4 episode 1, Stranger Things season 4 episode 1, Netflix, Texas school shooting, Uvalde
Vivo V25 Pro 5G Said to Launch in India as Rebranded Vivo S15 Pro
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Starring Jude Law, Directed by Jon Watts, to Arrive on Disney+ Hotstar in 2023

Related Stories

Stranger Things 4 Episode 1 Gets Warning Card Following Texas School Shooting
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  2. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Realme Pad X Could Soon Be Launched in India, Teases Madhav Sheth
  5. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
  6. Oppo A57 (2022) With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  7. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  8. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Review
  9. All You Need to Know About Stranger Things Season 4
  10. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Ex-Binance Officials Open $100 Million Fund Pool to Drive Metaverse, Crypto Adoption
  2. Artificial Intelligence Can Track Health of Corals Reefs by Understanding Complex Soundscape
  3. Andor, Star Wars Prequel Series, to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in August, Teaser Trailer Released
  4. The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Set for February 2023, Katee Sackhoff to Return
  5. Horizon Zero Dawn: Netflix Series Adaptation Reportedly in the Works
  6. Google Drive on Web Finally Gets Cut, Copy, Paste Keyboard Shortcuts, Rollout Starts June 1
  7. Google Said to Be in Talks With India to Integrate Shopping Services With E-Commerce Network ONDC
  8. MIT Researchers Develop AI Model to Predict Wave Behaviour, Improve Ocean Climate Simulations
  9. Oppo A57, Oppo A57s 4G Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications Leaked
  10. Microsoft Considering Other Iterations of Its Streaming Dongle, Confirms Keystone Codename: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.