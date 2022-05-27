Stranger Things 4 Episode 1 Gets Warning Card Following Texas School Shooting

Netflix has added a warning card to the Stranger Things 4 premiere in the wake of the Texas school shooting incident.

The warning card reads, "We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one."

This warning will appear before the prior season recap that auto-plays at the beginning of Stranger Things 4 episode 1 for viewers in the US only, Variety reported.

Netflix has also edited the description for the premiere to include the note, "Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children," and added "disturbing images" to the show's rating advisories.

The warning and note are in reference to the first eight minutes of Stranger Things 4 episode 1, that were released to YouTube by Netflix earlier this week. In response to the Texas mass shooting, that video has been taken down by Netflix.

The incident took place on Tuesday (local time in the US) after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults. The gunman was later killed by law enforcement officers.

Created and directed in parts by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn.

Stranger Things 4 is out Friday, May 27 at 12am PT / 12:30pm IST on Netflix worldwide.