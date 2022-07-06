Technology News
Stranger Things 4 Becomes Second Netflix Series After Squid Game to Cross a Billion Hours of Viewing Time

Of these, 301 million hours came just this past weekend, coinciding with the release of Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 on July 1.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 6 July 2022 13:10 IST


Photo Credit: Netflix

Gaten Matarazzo, Joseph Quinn, and Finn Wolfhard in Stranger Things 4

Highlights
  • Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 clocked in 301 million hours
  • Volume 2 has two episodes with a cumulative runtime of four hours
  • All nine episodes of Stranger Things 4 are out on Netflix

Stranger Things 4 has become only the second Netflix series after 2021's Korean survival-thriller Squid Game, which clocked in 1.65 billion hours in its first 28 days, to hit a billion hours of viewing time. The nine-episode fourth season of the sci-fi horror series Stranger Things has been viewed for 1.15 billion hours since the seven-part first instalment, dubbed “Volume 1”, dropped on the streaming platform on May 27. Of these, 301 million hours came just this past weekend courtesy of the two-part super-sized Volume 2, which released on July 1. The two episodes have a combined runtime of over four hours, with the season 4 finale longer than many feature films, which may have worked in their favour on this front.

Netflix mentioned that Stranger Things 4 was in the “Top 10” list in 93 different countries this weekend, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, the UAE, the UK, and the US among others. The full list is available on Netflix's Top 10 website. Further, all four seasons were among the six most-watched shows during this period, with only The Umbrella Academy managing to hold its own.

Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good

That said, Netflix's viewership measurement system is quite complicated, as the streaming platform measures the number of hours viewed in the first 28 days rather than the number of users who actually viewed the title, in question, from start to finish. This essentially means that the figure depends on how the episodes are released and their length.

Given this, an argument can be made that the overwhelming response to Stranger Things 4 underscores Squid Game's popularity, as the Korean series is still in pole position despite the fact that it featured much short shorter episodes with an average runtime of around 45 minutes. Moreover, it wasn't promoted as aggressively as the Duffer Brothers-created series.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 still has a few weeks to add to its tally, which might help the new season eventually challenge or even outperform Squid Game.

All nine episodes from Stranger Things 4 are available on Netflix globally.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Stranger Things Season 4 Watch on Netflix
Read Review

Stranger Things Season 4

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 9h 10min
  • Cast
    Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman
  • Director
    The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy
  • Music Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon
  • Producer
    The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek, Iain Paterson
  • Production
    21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre
  • Certificate 16+
