Strange World Teaser Trailer Out: Disney’s Upcoming Animated Feature Sets November 23 Release Date

Jake Gyllenhaal plays Searcher Clade, a reluctant explorer on a mysterious planet “beyond space and time”.

By David Delima | Updated: 7 June 2022 19:18 IST
Photo Credit: Disney

The Clade family of explorers will set out to navigate the unknown planet in Strange World

Highlights
  • Strange World is set on a mysterious and dangerous alien planet
  • The film centres around the adventures of the Clade family
  • Strange World stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Alan Tudyk

Strange World teaser trailer is out, giving viewers a sneak peek at Disney's upcoming animated movie. The action-packed teaser trailer for Strange World shows the Clade family, who lands on a mysterious planet that features Dr. Seuss-like creatures and elements, with no idea of where they are. Jake Gyllenhaal will lead the animated film, alongside Alan Tudyk — details of other cast members are currently under wraps, as is information about the movie's plot. The animated feature film will release in November, according to Disney.

The 88-second Strange World teaser trailer begins with a sepia-coloured retro-style Disney logo animation, followed by a video of a spaceship flying over an alien planet, along with a message on screen: “Prepare yourself for a journey beyond what is possible.” The sepia-coloured video then switches into full colour mode, with vivid hues and fast-paced animations. “Brace yourselves!” a woman wearing flight goggles shouts, as the spaceship bursts through an unidentified surface.

 

“Travel past space and time to a place of infinite mystery, unlike anything you've ever seen,” the message on the screen reads, as the trailer cuts to a visual of five people and a dog looking out the window on a spaceship. Several alien creatures are now shown off, some walking on land, and several others gliding through the air in an organised manner, as if they were swimming underwater. The land itself is shown to be alive in some form, with a section splitting off and “walking away” as if it were a bipedal animal. “Where in the world are we?” we hear Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal) say, as he interacts with a touch-sensitive blue creature that drops down from a tree branch, only to be chased by the dog as it runs away.

The trailer then switches to an action-packed scene, with the travellers battling creatures atop their spaceship. Searcher Clade saves the dog from a creature that resembles an octopus on land, as he exclaims, “I'm not an explorer, I'm a farmer!”. Brightly glowing starfish-shaped creatures are shown spinning as they hurtle from tree to tree. “We need to get out of here,” he yells, as the Clade family is shown running across a pathway formed by several gliding creatures, with the octopus-like creature in full pursuit.

“If you wanna back out, this is the time to do it,” says one of the travellers, as Searcher Clade wears a look of surprise and asks “Really?” She laughs and says “No! Messing with you, come on! Let's make history,” as the trailer cuts to another scene of the odd planet and its inhabitants.

The plot of Strange World is currently unknown, but it is more than evident from the trailer that the Clade family of explorers will have their work cut out for them as they navigate the unknown planet “beyond space and time”.

In Strange World, Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler, Brokeback Mountain) will star alongside Alan Tudyk (Firefly, A Knight's Tale), although his role has not yet been announced, along with details of other cast members. This is Gyllenhaal's second voiceover role after Spirit Untamed, which released in 2021. The animated feature film will be co-directed by Don Hall (Raya and the Last Dragon, Big Hero 6) and Qui Nguyen (Raya and the Last Dragon, Dispatches from Elsewhere).

Strange World will release in theatres November 23, according to Disney.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
David Delima
David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.
iOS 16 Won't Reach iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, Original iPhone SE; Apple Watch Series 3 Not Eligible for watchOS 9

