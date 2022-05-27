Jude Law is joining Star Wars. Lucasfilm announced Thursday, during the Star Wars Celebration 2022 event, that a new Star Wars series will be arriving on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar sometime in 2023. This original series, named Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, will be directed by Jon Watts of Spider-Man: No Way Home fame. In fact, Watts has helmed the entire Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy. Watts is also the executive producer of the new Star Wars series along with Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni. So far, only Law has been confirmed as a cast member for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Watts and Ford were at the Celebrations event on Thursday to shed some more light on this upcoming series. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is said to be centred around the journey of a group of 10-year-old kids who will have to find their way back home after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy. Ford exclaimed that even though the show features kids, it is not necessarily meant for a young audience. Watts added that Skeleton Crew is aimed at providing a “different perspective on the Star Wars universe." The events of this series are said to take place at the same time as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, which would place the Skeleton Crew after Return of the Jedi on the Star Wars timeline.

Meanwhile, the Ewan McGregor-starrer Obi-Wan Kenobi has already premiered on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar in India and around the world on Friday.

In addition, Lucasfilm has several other Star Wars shows in the pipeline. There is Andor, which will be available to stream on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar in August. This show will follow the adventures of rebel spy Cassian Andor played by Diego Luna.

Ahsoka, a spin-off of The Mandalorian, has also just begun filming. Furthermore, the mystery thriller series The Acolyte is slated for a 2023 release.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will be available to stream on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar in 2023.