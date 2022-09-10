Technology News
Tales of the Jedi is up first, before The Bad Batch season 2 whose delay is now confirmed.

Written by Akhil Arora |  Updated: 10 September 2022 23:33 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Ahsoka in Star Wars series Tales of the Jedi

  • Tales of the Jedi release date set for October 26
  • The Bad Batch season 2 delayed to January 4, 2023
  • Ahsoka and Dooku are the focus of Tales of the Jedi

More Star Wars animated content is on the way — soon. At Disney's D23 Expo 2022, Lucasfilm announced that the six-episode Tales of the Jedi will release October 26 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. Three of the episodes will follow Count Dooku, a Sith Lord who was once a Jedi, while the other three are focused on Ahsoka — Anakin Skywalker's Padawan — meant to serve as backstory for the upcoming live-action series Ahsoka. And we have a Tales of the Jedi trailer. Alongside, in January 2023, Star Wars: The Bad Batch returns with its 16-episode second season on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, kicking off with a two-episode premiere.

The Tales of the Jedi trailer chronicles the stories of Ahsoka and Master Dooku, with the former being followed from her childhood through her Jedi training, while the latter's day as a Jedi who slowly goes off his path are depicted. Anakin will naturally feature on Tales of the Jedi, as will what seems to be Mace Windu, played by Samuel L. Jackson in the live-action Star Wars movies. The Tales of the Jedi trailer ends with a menacing beak-for-a-face Inquisitor facing up against Ahsoka.

As for Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2, the January 2023 premier confirms the rumoured delay. The Bad Batch was expected to return later in September, but after the Diego Luna-led Andor was pushed from August to September, fans feared that The Bad Batch season 2 wasn't ready. After all, Disney+ and Lucasfilm wouldn't want two Star Wars series to collide with each other and run at the same time. That said, The Bad Batch season 2 might run into The Mandalorian season 3 now, which is expected to premiere in February 2023.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi arrives October 26 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, followed by Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 on January 4, 2023.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
