Technology News
loading

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Trailer: Captain Pike Will Chart the Stars in New Paramount+ Series Out May 5

Captain Pike and his crew will begin their quest on May 5.

By David Delima | Updated: 4 April 2022 19:00 IST
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Trailer: Captain Pike Will Chart the Stars in New Paramount+ Series Out May 5

Photo Credit: Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Rebecca Romijn, Anson Mount, and Ethan Peck

Highlights
  • Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is out on Paramount+ on May 5
  • International availability, including for India, is yet to be announced
  • Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Ser

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — the prequel to the Star Trek: The Original Series — has dropped a new trailer, ahead of its May 5 international release date. The upcoming series is a Star Trek: Discovery spin-off and follows the adventures of Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the USS Enterprise. The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds trailer shows several action-packed sequences from the upcoming series that is set years before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series — the original science-fiction television series created by Gene Rodenberry that aired from 1966 to 1969.

In the trailer posted to YouTube by Paramount+ on Sunday, the cast members and locations that will feature in the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds series are shown off, ahead of its premiere next month. While the trailer is not accessible on YouTube due to geoblocking, readers can view the trailer on Twitter and the Star Trek website. The series is set a few years before Captain James Kirk (originally played by William Shatner) stepped on board the USS Enterprise.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will follow the adventures of Captain Christopher Pike, the captain of the Starfleet ship, and his crew members, who make an appearance in the trailer and are reprising their roles from Star Trek: Discovery. Captain Pike is portrayed by Anson Mount, while first officer Una Chin-Riley and science officer Spock are played by Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck, respectively. The show was first announced in May 2020.

During the two-minute trailer, Captain Pike is shown speaking to his crew, telling them that their mission is to chart the stars, pushing the boundaries of the known and what is possible. As a crew member says “I'm standing on the surface of a comet”, Captain Pike is heard saying: “I love this job”. The crew is expected to seek out new, alien life. The Strange New Worlds trailer also shows off action packed sequences including the destruction of a celestial body. The trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was released before First Contact Day, a Star Trek holiday celebrated every year on April 5.

The upcoming series will also feature characters from the Star Trek franchise, including Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), Cadet Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Lt. Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia), and Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun). The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the series with Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers will serve as showrunners on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be available to stream every week starting May 5, exclusively on Paramount+ in the US, Latin America, Australia and Nordic countries. The series will also air on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and stream on Crave in Canada. International availability of the upcoming series will be announced at a later date, according to Paramount.

In India, Star Trek: Discovery is currently unavailable thanks to Paramount's brilliantly-stupid decision to end its international deal with Netflix. The Patrick Stewart-led Star Trek: Picard and the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks — both part of Kurtzman's expanded Star Trek universe — are available on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

  • Cast
    Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia, Bruce Horak
  • Director Akiva Goldsman, Maja Vrvilo, Sydney Freeland, Amanda Row
  • Music Nami Melumad
  • Producer Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth
  • Production Secret Hideout, Roddenberry Entertainment, CBS Studios
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Star Trek Strange New Worlds, Paramount Plus, Star Trek
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More

Related Stories

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Trailer: Captain Pike Will Chart the Stars in New Paramount+ Series Out May 5
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Tipped to Have a 144Hz pOLED Display, Up to 8GB RAM
  2. Tata Neu 'Super App' With Deals, Offers, Payments Coming on April 7
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, OnePlus Nord Buds Specifications Tipped
  4. Elon Musk Discloses 9.2 Percent Stake in Twitter in Regulatory Filing
  5. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Realme GT Neo 3 Allegedly Gets BIS Certification Ahead of India Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Tipped: Details
  8. Realme 9 4G Set to Launch in India on April 7: All Details
  9. Realme TechLife Semi-Automatic Washing Machines Launched in India
  10. Moto G82 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Trailer: Captain Pike Will Chart the Stars in New Paramount+ Series Out May 5
  2. Ethereum Miners Raked in $1.29 Billion in March Revenue Bucking Downward Trend
  3. Android Malware Linked to Russian Attackers Discovered, Can Record Audio and Track Your Location
  4. Solana Labs, Coinbase Ventures Among Investors to Pour $35 Million in ‘Fractal’ NFT Platform
  5. Samsung HW-Q990B, HW-S800B Soundbars With Dolby Atmos Support Launched
  6. Space Debris Found in Rural India Likely From China Rocket
  7. IIT Guwahati Unveils Tech to Standardise Electric Vehicles for Indian Drive Cycles
  8. Android 13 May Allow 2 Carrier Connections on a Single eSIM: Report
  9. Twitter Exploring a Co-Author Feature, Lets Two Accounts Pen a Tweet
  10. US SEC Asks Companies to Account for Risks Related to Crypto Holdings in New Guidelines
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.