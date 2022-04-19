Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will stream in India on Voot Select from May 5. The 10-episode Star Trek: Discovery spin-off series will follow the adventures of Captain Christopher Pike, the captain of the Starfleet ship, and his crew members. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is also a prequel to the Star Trek: The Original Series. Captain Pike is portrayed by Anson Mount, while first officer Una Chin-Riley and science officer Spock are played by Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck, respectively, reprising their roles from Star Trek: Discovery.

The sci-fi series will be set on board the legendary USS Enterprise, around a decade before Kirk takes command. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will also feature characters from the Star Trek franchise, including Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), Cadet Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Lt. Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia), and Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun).

Akiva Goldsman wrote the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds series premiere, with Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet serving as writers alongside Goldsman on the rest of the season. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers served as showrunners on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

The newest Star Trek series was first announced in May 2020. In the series' trailer posted to YouTube by Paramount+ earlier this month, the cast members and locations that will feature in the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds were shown.

Strange New Worlds is the first Discovery spin-off and the fourth ongoing Star Trek series, alongside the Patrick Stewart-led Star Trek: Picard, the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, and the animated Star Trek: Prodigy aimed at younger audiences. While Picard and Lower Decks are available on Amazon Prime Video in India, Discovery — once on Netflix — is now missing thanks to Paramount's decision to end its international deal with Netflix.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will premiere May 5 on Voot Select in India, with new episodes dropping every week. In the US, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available on Paramount+. A second season has already begun filming, with Paul Wesley joining the cast as James T. Kirk.