Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Trailer Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 begins August 25.

By ANI | Updated: 25 July 2022 11:31 IST
Photo Credit: Star Trek

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 is slated to release on August 25

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 trailer has arrived.

The cast and creators of the Paramount+ Star Trek series unveiled a trailer and character portrait teasing the third season of its original animated comedy series.

On Sunday, during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Star Trek took to social media and shared the trailer video.

The portraits feature Lower Decks cast Tawny Newsome as Mariner, Boimler as Jack Quaid, the character of Tendi played by Noel Wells and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero).

All new assets from the series were revealed during a panel at Comic-Con's Hall H, featuring its Emmy-winning creator Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) and more.

Star Trek: Lower Decks follows the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, as they look to keep up with their duties, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

The show's third season promises to challenge the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns in hilarious ways they could never imagine, starting with a shocking resolution for season 2's epic cliff-hanger finale.

In addition to Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells, and Eugene Cordero, the series will also be starring Dawnn Lewis playing the character of Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana.

Lower Decks is produced by CBS Studios' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Creator-showrunner McMahan is an executive producer alongside Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin and Aaron Baiers (who brought him to the project), Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz for 219 Productions.

Titmouse (Big Mouth), an Emmy-winning indie animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

The Star Trek: Lower Decks series streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the US and Latin America, and is distributed concurrently by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India, and elsewhere.

It airs in Canada on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and also streams on Crave.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 is slated to release on August 25.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Release Date August 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Cast
    Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, Gillian Vigman
  • Music Chris Westlake
  • Producer
    Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz, Mike McMahan
  • Production
    CBS Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, Important Science, Roddenberry Entertainment, Titmouse, Inc.
  • Certificate 16+
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 1 Watch on Prime Video

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 1

  • Release Date 22 January 2021
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Duration 4h 27min
  • Cast
    Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, Gillian Vigman
  • Director
    Barry J. Kelly, Kim Arndt, Bob Suarez
  • Music Chris Westlake
  • Producer
    Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz, Mike McMahan
  • Production
    CBS Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, Important Science, Roddenberry Entertainment, Titmouse, Inc.
  • Certificate 16+
