Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 trailer has arrived.

The cast and creators of the Paramount+ Star Trek series unveiled a trailer and character portrait teasing the third season of its original animated comedy series.

On Sunday, during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Star Trek took to social media and shared the trailer video.

Prepare for warp 10 excitement! #StarTrekLowerDecks Season 3 is coming August 25th. ✨ #StarTrekSDCC pic.twitter.com/Tfe1f9ogXJ — Star Trek (@StarTrek) July 23, 2022

The portraits feature Lower Decks cast Tawny Newsome as Mariner, Boimler as Jack Quaid, the character of Tendi played by Noel Wells and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero).

All new assets from the series were revealed during a panel at Comic-Con's Hall H, featuring its Emmy-winning creator Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) and more.

Star Trek: Lower Decks follows the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, as they look to keep up with their duties, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

The show's third season promises to challenge the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns in hilarious ways they could never imagine, starting with a shocking resolution for season 2's epic cliff-hanger finale.

In addition to Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells, and Eugene Cordero, the series will also be starring Dawnn Lewis playing the character of Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana.

Lower Decks is produced by CBS Studios' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Creator-showrunner McMahan is an executive producer alongside Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin and Aaron Baiers (who brought him to the project), Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz for 219 Productions.

Titmouse (Big Mouth), an Emmy-winning indie animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

The Star Trek: Lower Decks series streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the US and Latin America, and is distributed concurrently by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India, and elsewhere.

It airs in Canada on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and also streams on Crave.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 is slated to release on August 25.