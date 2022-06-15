Technology News
Squid Game The Challenge: Netflix Unveils Reality Series With $4.56 Million Prize Money

What happens when the executives miss the entire point of the show.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 June 2022 11:28 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Oh Young-soo as Oh Il-nam in Squid Game

Highlights
  • Squid Game became Netflix's most-watched series
  • Squid Game: The Challenge will be filmed in the UK
  • Squid Game: The Challenge is currently only casting English speakers

Squid Game is turning into a reality series. Netflix's most-watched series is no longer just a fictitious television show, after the streaming service greenlit "its biggest reality competition ever" called "Squid Game: The Challenge."

Unlike the series where the stakes are life or death, the worst possible fate in this 456-player competition will be leaving without the $4.56 million winnings, which Netflix claims is the largest lump sum prize in reality TV history.

Squid Game became Netflix's most-watched series when it was released in September 2021, as it told the story of cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games for a chance to win life-changing sums of money.

The existence of Squid Game: The Challenge suggests executives at Netflix might have missed the entire point of the show. Or they are just happy to have the cake and eat it too.

The first season holds the record as Netflix's most popular series of all time, with over 1.65 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days, Netflix has said.

The 10-episode reality competition Squid Game: The Challenge will include games inspired by the original show, as well as new additions, Netflix said.

One of YouTube's top American creators, MrBeast, did an unofficial iteration of this idea by recreating aspects of the South Korean drama's set and hosting games featured in the show, like “Red Light, Green Light.” The YouTuber also opted out of the killing aspect, but strapped a device to all 456 players that mimicked a bullet shot when a player was ruled out.

Squid Game: The Challenge will be filmed in the UK and is currently only casting English speakers. The announcement comes just days after the scripted series was officially renewed for a second season.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Squid Game Season 1 Watch on Netflix

Squid Game Season 1

  • Release Date 17 September 2021
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Mystery, Thriller, Drama
  • Duration 8h 11min
  • Cast
    Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, Kim Joo-ryoung
  • Director
    Hwang Dong-hyuk
  • Music Jung Jae-il
  • Producer
    Hwang Dong-hyuk
  • Production
    Siren Pictures Inc.
Further reading: Squid Game The Challenge, Squid Game, Squid Game reality series, Netflix, Netflix Korea, South Korea
OnePlus 10T Renders, Specifications Leaked; Lacks Hasselblad Branding
