Meghan Markle to Launch Her First Spotify Podcast This Summer

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will launch her first Spotify podcast this summer. The highly anticipated new show comes from Archewell Audio (an offshoot of Meghan and Prince Harry's foundation) and their exclusive partnership with the audio-streaming platform.

An Archewell Audio spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the decision was made following conversations with Spotify executives regarding the streaming service provider's misinformation policies and practices.

The new development confirms that the royals will continue their partnership with the streaming giant.

The podcast is long overdue. Spotify signed a deal with the royal's production, Archewell Audio, in December 2020.

Since ceasing royal duties and moving to California in 2020, the couple have launched various creative ventures, and begun legal actions against British tabloids over privacy violations.

They signed a deal with streaming giant Netflix in September to produce "impactful" films and series, while Markle, a former television actress, narrated a wildlife documentary on Disney+.

Spotify has previously signed celebrity podcasters including Barack and Michelle Obama, and Kim Kardashian West.

The company did not say how much the deal with the royals was worth.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement that "what we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen".