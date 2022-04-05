Technology News
Spotify Featured Curators Pilot Shows User-Made Playlists on Homepage: Details

Spotify hasn’t specified which locations will the feature pilot in.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 5 April 2022 12:42 IST
Spotify is reportedly testing a new 'audio newsfeed' feature for easy podcast discovery

  • Featured Curators pilot by Spotify is rolling out slowly
  • Only users in ‘select markets’ may soon begin to see the feature
  • Curators picked by Spotify are music lovers with established followings

Spotify is testing a new feature — Featured Curators playlist — to bring user-created playlists to the homepage of the app. The feature is rolling out slowly and if you are a part of the test, you will be able to see the recommended playlist on your own Featured Curators carousel. Spotify hasn't specified which locations will the feature pilot in. The company is also reportedly testing a new 'audio newsfeed' feature for easy podcast discovery on its apps. Last month, the company had announced that users on Android are getting the much-awaited “Swipe to Queue” gesture.

Spotify's Featured Curators pilot will let listeners discover music via a collection of playlists curated by select Spotify users and influencers. The pilot is a limited-time test and promotes popular user and influencer playlists on the app alongside Spotify playlists.

The curators picked by Spotify are music lovers with established followings and popular playlists on Spotify. The feature is still in its test phase and according to Spotify, only users in ‘select markets' may soon begin to see the Featured Curators playlists recommended in-app and on their homepages.

Spotify is also reportedly testing a new 'audio newsfeed' feature for easy podcast discovery on its apps. The new interface is said to provide a TikTok-style vertical scrolling feed that features 60-second clips from various podcasts. It is reportedly utilising a technology that was developed by the startup company Podz, which Spotify acquired last year. This feature is currently said to be available to a limited number of users. These users get a dedicated 'Podcasts' button in the app to access the vertical feed.

Earlier last month, Spotify had also announced that Spotify users on Android are getting the much-awaited “Swipe to Queue” gesture. The feature makes it easy to add tracks to a Spotify queue with an easy gesture. The feature was exclusive for iOS users for years.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Featured Curators pilot, Featured Curators playlist
Jasmin Jose
Best Internet-of-Things (IoT) Products You Can Buy in India
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21 Series Getting April 2022 Security Patch: Report

