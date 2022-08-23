Technology News
Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version to Release in Hindi and English

Sony Pictures is re-releasing the latest Spider-Man movie with 11 minutes of additional footage.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 23 August 2022 13:08 IST
Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version to Release in Hindi and English

Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

Spider-Man No Way Home Extended Cut releases on September 2 in India

Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version will hit Indian theatres in both English and Hindi. Sony Pictures has confirmed that the re-release of the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster in Indian theatres will come with 11 minutes of additional footage on top of the original theatrical version, which was 148 minutes long. Spider-Man: No Way Home extended cut is the second MCU movie to receive a re-release in India, since Avengers: Endgame in 2019. The film is set to release on September 2 in Indian cinemas, in line with the world, as Gadgets 360 had reported back in July.

Sony Pictures also released a 30-second trailer as part of the Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version promotion campaign, featuring some random clips from the theatrical release. First screenings for the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version — aka the Extended Version — begin on August 31, with Indonesia getting the first share. Tickets for the extended cut go on sale today, August 23, in select markets. There's no word on when tickets will be made live in India.

Spider-Man No Way Home Review: A Cyclical Journey Through Time and Commercialism

The More Fun Stuff Version was first announced on June 11, via the official Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter handle, where the trio Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire confirmed the US and Canada release dates — September 1. The additional 11 minutes of footage includes a new scene featuring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/ Daredevil, with some other special surprises.

Upon its initial release, Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed $1.89 billion (about Rs. 15,106 crore) at the global box office. The extended cut is expected to take the value past the $2 billion (about Rs. 15,989 crore) mark. The MCU film was nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 2022 Oscars, and is now available to watch on Netflix. You can also buy or rent it on multiple video-on-demand platforms in India, including Apple TV, YouTube Movies, and BookMyShow Stream.

Prior to this announcement, Disney+ Hotstar had confirmed five Spider-Man movies to be added to its catalogue. The list included Sam Raimi's original trilogy, Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man, and Holland's first standalone outing as the web crawler in Spider-Man: Homecoming. At the time, Disney+ Hotstar confirmed that they had plans to bring more Sony Pictures projects onto the platform at a later date.

Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version — or the Extended Version, as you prefer it — releases on September 2 in Indian theatres. The film will be available in English and Hindi only. No Tamil and Telugu versions, as we got during the original theatrical run of No Way Home.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Spider-Man: No Way Home


Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Release Date 16 December 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 28min
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
  • Director
    Jon Watts
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal
  • Production
    Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, Pascal Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Rahul Chettiyar

Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
iPhone 14 May Also Be Made in India, Apple Wary About High Standards for Product Secrecy: Report
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Price in India Slashed by Rs. 3,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now


