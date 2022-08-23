Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version will hit Indian theatres in both English and Hindi. Sony Pictures has confirmed that the re-release of the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster in Indian theatres will come with 11 minutes of additional footage on top of the original theatrical version, which was 148 minutes long. Spider-Man: No Way Home extended cut is the second MCU movie to receive a re-release in India, since Avengers: Endgame in 2019. The film is set to release on September 2 in Indian cinemas, in line with the world, as Gadgets 360 had reported back in July.

Sony Pictures also released a 30-second trailer as part of the Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version promotion campaign, featuring some random clips from the theatrical release. First screenings for the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version — aka the Extended Version — begin on August 31, with Indonesia getting the first share. Tickets for the extended cut go on sale today, August 23, in select markets. There's no word on when tickets will be made live in India.

Spider-Man No Way Home Review: A Cyclical Journey Through Time and Commercialism

The More Fun Stuff Version was first announced on June 11, via the official Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter handle, where the trio Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire confirmed the US and Canada release dates — September 1. The additional 11 minutes of footage includes a new scene featuring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/ Daredevil, with some other special surprises.

Upon its initial release, Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed $1.89 billion (about Rs. 15,106 crore) at the global box office. The extended cut is expected to take the value past the $2 billion (about Rs. 15,989 crore) mark. The MCU film was nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 2022 Oscars, and is now available to watch on Netflix. You can also buy or rent it on multiple video-on-demand platforms in India, including Apple TV, YouTube Movies, and BookMyShow Stream.

Prior to this announcement, Disney+ Hotstar had confirmed five Spider-Man movies to be added to its catalogue. The list included Sam Raimi's original trilogy, Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man, and Holland's first standalone outing as the web crawler in Spider-Man: Homecoming. At the time, Disney+ Hotstar confirmed that they had plans to bring more Sony Pictures projects onto the platform at a later date.

Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version — or the Extended Version, as you prefer it — releases on September 2 in Indian theatres. The film will be available in English and Hindi only. No Tamil and Telugu versions, as we got during the original theatrical run of No Way Home.