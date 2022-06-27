Technology News
Spider-Man, Venom Movies Coming to Disney+ Hotstar on July 1

Feat. the Tobey Maguire trilogy, and one each of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Hardy.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 27 June 2022 15:26 IST
Spider-Man, Venom Movies Coming to Disney+ Hotstar on July 1

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Spider-Men: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield

  • Tobey’s Spider-Man trilogy was on SonyLIV, Aha earlier
  • Homecoming, The Amazing Spider-Man have been on Netflix
  • The four missing Sony–Marvel titles are on Netflix in India

Five Spider-Man movies (and one Venom film) are coming to Disney+ Hotstar on July 1. And it includes one of the best superhero movies of all time. On Monday afternoon, the Disney Star-owned streaming service announced that the Tobey Maguire–Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy — that's Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007) — will soon be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Additionally, Disney+ Hotstar is also getting the first Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movie, The Amazing-Spider Man (2012), the first standalone Tom Holland Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), and the first Tom Hardy symbiote movie, Venom (2018).

Of course, the curious bit for Spidey fans is the fact that it's not a complete collection. That's because the other titles — Garfield's second adventure, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), Holland's Marvel Cinematic Universe sequels, Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and Hardy's Venom follow-up, Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) — are all available on Netflix in India. (I'm not counting Morbius as its OTT premiere is not due yet.) That clearly suggests an exclusivity option in the contract. While Tobey fans can be pleased to have his trilogy in full — it has been on SonyLIV in the past, and currently on Aha of all places — Garfield and MCU fans don't get to share in that joy.

Except it may not always stay that way. Disney+ Hotstar's new announcement notes that “additional titles from Sony Pictures' film and television library are expected to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in India later this year.” This is both vague and curious. It suggests that the aforementioned missing titles (Amazing Spider-Man 2, Far From Home, No Way Home, and Venom 2) could join the others (Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, The Amazing Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Venom) on Disney+ Hotstar. Or it may simply suggest that Sony Pictures' non-Marvel titles could arrive on Disney+ Hotstar. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Disney+ Hotstar for comment.

India isn't the first market where Disney has tried to add Spider-Man movies to Disney+. (Animated Spider-Man cartoons have been available on both Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar for a while now, but we're not talking about those here.) This first happened earlier in June, when the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy, Andrew Garfield's Spidey duology, and Spider-Man: No Way Home were made available on Disney+ in the UK, Canada, and elsewhere. As you can tell, the titles aren't an exact match, likely due to regional distribution and licensing agreements. Still, something is better than nothing.

Here's more on those six Sony Pictures Marvel movies that are coming to Disney+ Hotstar on July 1 —

Spider-Man️ (2002) — available July 1 on Disney+ Hotstar

Average teenager Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) is transformed into an extraordinary superhero after he is accidentally bitten by a radioactive spider. When his beloved uncle is savagely murdered during a robbery, young Peter vows to use his powers to avenge his death. Deeming himself “Spider-Man,” he sets about ridding the streets of crime, bringing him into conflict with malevolent super-villain “Green Goblin.”

Spider-Man 2 (2004) — available July 1 on Disney+ Hotstar

In Spider-Man️ 2, Tobey Maguire returns as the mild-mannered Peter Parker, who is juggling the delicate balance of his dual life as college student and a superhuman crime fighter. Peter's life becomes even more complicated when he confronts a new nemesis, the brilliant Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) who has been reincarnated as the maniacal and multi-tentacled “Doc Ock.” When Doc Ock kidnaps MJ, Spider-Man must swing back into action as the adventure reaches new heights of unprecedented excitement.

Spider-Man️ 3 (2007) — available July 1 on Disney+ Hotstar

Peter Parker finally has the girl of his dreams, Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst), and New York City is in the throes of Spider-mania! But when a strange alien symbiote turns Spider-Man's suit black, his darkest demons come to light changing Spider-Man inside as well as out. Spider-Man is in for the fight of his life against a lethal mix of villains — the deadly Sandman, Venom, and the New Goblin — as well as the enemy within himself.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) — available July 1 on Disney+ Hotstar

Abandoned by his parents and raised by an aunt and uncle, teenager Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), AKA Spider-Man, is trying to sort out who he is and exactly what his feelings are for his first crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone). When Peter finds a mysterious briefcase that was his father's, he pursues a quest to solve his parents' disappearance. His search takes him to Oscorp and the lab of Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), setting him on a collision course with Connors' alter ego, the Lizard.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) — available July 1 on Disney+ Hotstar

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero. Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May, under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine, but when the Vulture emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Spider-Man Homecoming Review: Exuberant All the Way Through

Venom (2018) — available July 1 on Disney+ Hotstar

The evolution story of Marvel's most enigmatic, complex and badass character — Venom! Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is a broken man after he loses everything including his job and fiancée. Just when his life is at its lowest, he becomes host to an alien symbiote which results in extraordinary superpowers - transforming him into Venom. Will these powers be enough for this new lethal protector to defeat great evil forces, especially against the far stronger and more weaponised symbiote rival, Riot?

Venom Review: Sony's Terrible Streak With Marvel Movies Continues

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Spider-Man

Spider-Man

  • Release Date 24 May 2002
  • Language English
  • Genre Superhero, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Fantasy
  • Duration 2h 1min
  • Cast
    Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Cliff Robertson, Rosemary Harris
  • Director
    Sam Raimi
  • Music Danny Elfman
  • Producer
    Laura Ziskin, Ian Bryce
  • Production
    Sony Pictures Releasing
  • Certificate 13+
Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2

  • Release Date 23 July 2004
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 7min
  • Cast
    Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Alfred Molina, Rosemary Harris, Donna Murphy
  • Director
    Sam Raimi
  • Music Danny Elfman
  • Producer
    Laura Ziskin, Avi Arad
  • Production
    Sony Pictures Releasing
  • Certificate 13+
Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man 3

  • Release Date 4 May 2007
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 19min
  • Cast
    Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Thom, Topher Grace, Bryce Dall, James Cromwell, Rosemary Harris, J. K. Simmons
  • Director
    Sam Raimi
  • Music Christopher Young
  • Producer
    Laura Ziskin, Avi Arad, Grant Curtis
  • Production
    Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, Sony Pictures Releasing, Sony Pictures Releasing
  • Certificate 13+
The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man

  • Release Date 29 July 2012
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 16min
  • Cast
    Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Denis Leary, Campbell Scott, Irrfan Khan, Martin Sheen, Sally Field
  • Director
    Marc Webb
  • Music James Horner
  • Producer
    Laura Ziskin, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach
  • Production
    Columbia Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, Laura Ziskin Productions, Arad Productions, Inc., Matt Tolmach Productions
  • Certificate 13+
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Read Review

Spider-Man: Homecoming

  • Release Date 7 July 2017
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 13min
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr.
  • Director
    Jon Watts
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal
  • Production
    Sony Pictures Releasing
  • Certificate 13+
Venom
Watch Options
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
Read Review

Venom

  • Release Date 5 October 2018
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 1h 52min
  • Cast
    Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, Reid Scott
  • Director
    Ruben Fleischer
  • Music Ludwig Göransson
  • Producer
    Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal
  • Production
    Columbia Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, Tencent Pictures, Arad Productions, Matt Tolmach Productions, Pascal Pictures
  • Certificate 16+
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Spider-Man, Venom Movies Coming to Disney+ Hotstar on July 1
