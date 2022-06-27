Spider-Man, Venom Movies Coming to Disney+ Hotstar on July 1

Five Spider-Man movies (and one Venom film) are coming to Disney+ Hotstar on July 1. And it includes one of the best superhero movies of all time. On Monday afternoon, the Disney Star-owned streaming service announced that the Tobey Maguire–Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy — that's Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007) — will soon be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Additionally, Disney+ Hotstar is also getting the first Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movie, The Amazing-Spider Man (2012), the first standalone Tom Holland Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), and the first Tom Hardy symbiote movie, Venom (2018).

Of course, the curious bit for Spidey fans is the fact that it's not a complete collection. That's because the other titles — Garfield's second adventure, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), Holland's Marvel Cinematic Universe sequels, Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and Hardy's Venom follow-up, Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) — are all available on Netflix in India. (I'm not counting Morbius as its OTT premiere is not due yet.) That clearly suggests an exclusivity option in the contract. While Tobey fans can be pleased to have his trilogy in full — it has been on SonyLIV in the past, and currently on Aha of all places — Garfield and MCU fans don't get to share in that joy.

Except it may not always stay that way. Disney+ Hotstar's new announcement notes that “additional titles from Sony Pictures' film and television library are expected to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in India later this year.” This is both vague and curious. It suggests that the aforementioned missing titles (Amazing Spider-Man 2, Far From Home, No Way Home, and Venom 2) could join the others (Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, The Amazing Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Venom) on Disney+ Hotstar. Or it may simply suggest that Sony Pictures' non-Marvel titles could arrive on Disney+ Hotstar. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Disney+ Hotstar for comment.

India isn't the first market where Disney has tried to add Spider-Man movies to Disney+. (Animated Spider-Man cartoons have been available on both Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar for a while now, but we're not talking about those here.) This first happened earlier in June, when the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy, Andrew Garfield's Spidey duology, and Spider-Man: No Way Home were made available on Disney+ in the UK, Canada, and elsewhere. As you can tell, the titles aren't an exact match, likely due to regional distribution and licensing agreements. Still, something is better than nothing.

Here's more on those six Sony Pictures Marvel movies that are coming to Disney+ Hotstar on July 1 —

Spider-Man️ (2002) — available July 1 on Disney+ Hotstar

Average teenager Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) is transformed into an extraordinary superhero after he is accidentally bitten by a radioactive spider. When his beloved uncle is savagely murdered during a robbery, young Peter vows to use his powers to avenge his death. Deeming himself “Spider-Man,” he sets about ridding the streets of crime, bringing him into conflict with malevolent super-villain “Green Goblin.”

Spider-Man 2 (2004) — available July 1 on Disney+ Hotstar

In Spider-Man️ 2, Tobey Maguire returns as the mild-mannered Peter Parker, who is juggling the delicate balance of his dual life as college student and a superhuman crime fighter. Peter's life becomes even more complicated when he confronts a new nemesis, the brilliant Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) who has been reincarnated as the maniacal and multi-tentacled “Doc Ock.” When Doc Ock kidnaps MJ, Spider-Man must swing back into action as the adventure reaches new heights of unprecedented excitement.

Spider-Man️ 3 (2007) — available July 1 on Disney+ Hotstar

Peter Parker finally has the girl of his dreams, Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst), and New York City is in the throes of Spider-mania! But when a strange alien symbiote turns Spider-Man's suit black, his darkest demons come to light changing Spider-Man inside as well as out. Spider-Man is in for the fight of his life against a lethal mix of villains — the deadly Sandman, Venom, and the New Goblin — as well as the enemy within himself.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) — available July 1 on Disney+ Hotstar

Abandoned by his parents and raised by an aunt and uncle, teenager Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), AKA Spider-Man, is trying to sort out who he is and exactly what his feelings are for his first crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone). When Peter finds a mysterious briefcase that was his father's, he pursues a quest to solve his parents' disappearance. His search takes him to Oscorp and the lab of Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), setting him on a collision course with Connors' alter ego, the Lizard.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) — available July 1 on Disney+ Hotstar

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero. Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May, under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine, but when the Vulture emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Venom (2018) — available July 1 on Disney+ Hotstar

The evolution story of Marvel's most enigmatic, complex and badass character — Venom! Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is a broken man after he loses everything including his job and fiancée. Just when his life is at its lowest, he becomes host to an alien symbiote which results in extraordinary superpowers - transforming him into Venom. Will these powers be enough for this new lethal protector to defeat great evil forces, especially against the far stronger and more weaponised symbiote rival, Riot?

