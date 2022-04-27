Technology News
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Is the Title for the Third Movie in Animated Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will release on March 29, 2024.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 27 April 2022 09:58 IST
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Is the Title for the Third Movie in Animated Spider-Verse

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sony Pictures

Its predecessor, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will release on June 2, 2023

  • Sony Pictures made the announcement at CinemaCon on Monday
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will feature 240 characters
  • Sony Pictures also teased Venom 3 and confirmed El Muerto

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been confirmed to be the new title for the sequel to next year's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which makes it the third entry in Sony Pictures' animated Spider-Verse. The announcement was made on Monday, April 25 during the first day of CinemaCon 2022 currently being held in Las Vegas. Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released on March 29, 2024, following Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which will hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. 'Across' and 'Beyond' serve as a two-part sequel to 2018's critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Producers of Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were at the Caesars Palace Colosseum on Monday to showcase teaser footage from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. They claimed that the movie is still in the early phases of rendering and animation, and is currently being worked on by over 1,000 crew members. This sequel is set to drastically expand on the first movie's world by featuring over 240 characters split across six different universes.

The two-part sequel to Into the Spider-Verse were originally titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two). It was a case similar to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the latter of which briefly was Infinity War (Part Two). And just like Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures has opted to simplify the naming convention for its Spider-Verse movies.

In related superhero news, Sony Pictures also teased Venom 3 via a sizzle reel at the end of Monday's presentation; neither directors nor cast members were confirmed. The Venom franchise has been a financial success for Sony with Venom (2018) grossing $856.1 million (roughly Rs. 6,555 crores) and its sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage earning $502.1 million (roughly Rs. 3,845 crores) at the box office worldwide.

During the same event, Sony Pictures also announced that rapper Bad Bunny will be putting on the mask of Marvel hero El Muerto in a standalone live-action movie. It will be a part of Sony's (live-action) Spider-Man Universe. In the comics, El Muerto character has crossed paths with the Spider-Man. El Muerto is set to arrive in theatres on January 12, 2024.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is out June 2, 2023 in cinemas, followed by Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse on March 29, 2024.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Venom: Let There Be Carnage

  • Release Date 14 October 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Naomie Harris
  • Director Andy Serkis
  • Music Marco Beltrami
  • Producer Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, Tencent Pictures
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Google Play to Start Showing Data Safety Section With Apple's App Store-Like Privacy Labels From Wednesday
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Is the Title for the Third Movie in Animated Spider-Verse
