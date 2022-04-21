Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — the sequel to the 2018 animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie — has been pushed back to 2023, Sony Pictures revealed on Wednesday. The animated movie was previously expected to be released on October 7 this year. Madame Web, the movie based on the Marvel character, will arrive in theatres a month after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, according to Sony, while the second movie in the two-part sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be released in early 2024.

Sony Pictures announced on Wednesday that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which was slated to release on October 7, 2022 will now arrive on June 2, 2023. The studio has also dropped the “Part One” suffix at the end of the movie title for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Meanwhile, the second movie in the two-part sequel will now be called Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse II and will arrive on March 29, 2024, according to Sony

Back in December, Marvel and Sony Pictures released the first teaser for the upcoming movie, which showed Miles Morales/ Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy/ Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) who are confirmed to reunite in the movie. The first look for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse showed the characters traveling across dimension portals, and features Miguel O'Hara/ Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). The movie is set after the events of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where Morales and his allies managed to stop antagonist Wilson Fisk/ Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) from bringing his family back from other dimensions.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures also announced that Madame Web, its upcoming Spider-Man spinoff movie, will release on July 7, 2023. According to previous reports, Dakota Johnson will play the title character Madame Web, a mutant with psychic sensory powers who can predict the future of other superheroes. Sydney Sweeney is also set to star alongside Johnson in the origin story, which will be directed by S.J. Clarkson.

Madame Web is part of Sony's own Spider-Man Universe that keeps expanding with movies that star characters like Kraven, Morbius, and Venom. Sony has made over $1.85 billion (roughly Rs. 14,000 crore) in worldwide sales with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was the biggest Hollywood film of 2021. The live-action Spider-Man films are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe though. And all of that is separate from the animated Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is out June 2, 2023, followed by Madame Web on July 7, 2023, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse II on March 29, 2024.