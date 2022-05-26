Technology News
loading

Speed Racer Live-Action Series Coming to Apple TV+, With J.J. Abrams as Executive Producer: Report

Speed Racer will be the first live-action adaptation in 14 years.

By David Delima | Updated: 26 May 2022 16:05 IST
Speed Racer Live-Action Series Coming to Apple TV+, With J.J. Abrams as Executive Producer: Report

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Emile Hirsch and Christina Ricci in the 2008 movie Speed Racer

Highlights
  • Speed Racer was first published as Mach GoGoGo in 1966
  • It was last adapted into a live action film in 2008
  • There are no details on cast or a release date for Speed Racer

Speed Racer — the popular racing series based on the 1960s Mach GoGoGo manga — is reportedly coming to Apple TV+ as a new live-action series. The last adaptation in the franchise was the 2008 movie Speed Racer from The Wachowskis, and fans of Speed and his Mach 5 racing car can look forward to a new series that is in the works at the Cupertino company's streaming service, according to a report. The upcoming live-action series will be executive produced by J.J. Abrams, while details of the cast or a release date are yet to be revealed.

The upcoming Speed Racer live-action series has been in development for “a considerable amount of time”, according to a report by Variety. The show will be produced by Warner Bros. Television, with J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions. Ron Fitzgerald (Westworld, Weeds) and Hiram Martinez (Snowpiercer, Get Shorty) are set as writers on the show, and will join Abrams as executive producers. The series will be the first Speed Racer live-action adaptation in 14 years.

The first Speed Racer anime series was released in 1967, based on the Mach GoGoGo manga that was published a year earlier. The series followed the story of Speed and his powerful Mach 5 racing car, his father Pops, his brother Spritle, his pet chimpanzee Chim-Chim, and his girlfriend Trixie. In the animated series, Speed crosses paths with the highly skilled Racer X — who drives the number 9 car "Shooting Star" — not knowing that it's his estranged older brother Rex behind the wheel.

The 2008 live-action film Speed Racer starred Emile Hirsch (Into The Wild, Girl Next Door), and was written and directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski. That year, a 13-episode reboot of the anime series titled The New Adventures of Speed Racer was released in the US.

The upcoming Speed Racer series will be based on the original story of the Japanese manga and has no connection to the 2008 movie, according to a report by Deadline. While the upcoming series has reportedly been in the works for a while, there is no word on the cast of the show. Similarly, Apple TV+ and the producers are yet to reveal when series will be released on the streaming service.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Speed Racer, Speed Racer Series, Speed Racer Anime, Mach GoGoGo, Apple TV Plus, Bad Robot, Warner Bros Television, Warner Bros, Apple, JJ Abrams, Ron Fitzgerald, Hiram Martinez
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Taiwan Raids Chinese Companies, R&D Centres Suspected of Poaching Chip Engineers Illegally
Speed Racer Live-Action Series Coming to Apple TV+, With J.J. Abrams as Executive Producer: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour OptionsPhone 14 Pro’s high-quality concept renders have been revealed by a reliable graphic designer. These alleged renders offer a detailed look at the front and back panels along with
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
  3. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  4. Honor Watch GS 3 Listed on Amazon India, Launch Expected Soon
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Tipped for Mid-June
  6. Redmi Note 11T Pro Series May Debut as Rebranded Models in India, Globally
  7. LG 2022 OLED TV Lineup, Rollable OLED TV Launched in India: Details
  8. Top Gun Maverick Review: Tom Cruise Movie Soars, With Caveats
  9. Microsoft Announces a Series of Windows 11 Updates at Build Conference
  10. Moto E32s With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Now Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk’s Twitter Ownership May Benefit China, Amazon’s Owner Jeff Bezos Raised Concerns: Reports
  2. NASA Voyager 1's Probe Is the Closest Humanity Can Get to Immortality, Claims Expert
  3. Speed Racer Live-Action Series Coming to Apple TV+, With J.J. Abrams as Executive Producer: Report
  4. Taiwan Raids Chinese Companies, R&D Centres Suspected of Poaching Chip Engineers Illegally
  5. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Variant Reportedly Launching Soon
  6. Nvidia Says Sales of Video Game Chips to Decline in Current Quarter Due to COVID-19
  7. Vivo T2X Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
  8. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour Options
  9. Andreessen Horowitz Launches Fresh $4.5 Billion Crypto Fund Despite Market Dip
  10. Google Cybersecurity Expert Links Russian Hackers to New Website Leaks Related to Brexit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.