Abhishek Chaubey is returning to Netflix — with Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma. On Friday, the world's biggest subscription-based video streaming service announced Soup, a dark comedy crime drama series loosely based on a real-life incident. We also have a first look video. Soup is the “story of Swathi Shetty (Sensharma), an incompetent cook who dreams of having a restaurant of her own someday. But her suspicious husband Prabhakar (Bajpayee) won't help with her aspirations and has doubts of his own. Soon, fate gives her an opportunity and she starts to cook up a master plan. But things don't go as intended, as whimsical characters and amateur villains ruin the broth.”

In addition to Bajpayee and Sensharma, Chaubey's Netflix series Soup also stars Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, and Lal. The 44-year-old Chaubey created Soup with Unaiza Merchant, Anant Tripathi, and Harshad Nalawade. Chaubey is also the showrunner and director on Soup.

Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik are set as producers. Soup is a production of Chaubey and Trehan's Macguffin Pictures, which previously made the 2020 crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai for Netflix, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte.

This will be Chaubey's first Netflix series, following two short films on Netflix in 2021: “Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa” in Ray also with Bajpayee, and Ankahi Kahaniya's “Madhyantar” with Rinku Rajguru.

Chaubey is best known for directing the 2019 drama film Sonchiriya with Bajpayee, Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ranvir Shorey, and the 2016 crime movie Udta Punjab with Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh.

“Working with Netflix for Soup has been really exciting and I'm thrilled to share our story with audiences all across the world,” Chaubey said in a prepared statement. “We've had a wonderful experience shooting Manoj, Konkona, and the entire cast and crew of Soup, can't wait to showcase this motley bunch of idiosyncratic characters.”

Soup is coming soon to Netflix in India and around the world.