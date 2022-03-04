Technology News
loading

Soup: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma Lead Abhishek Chaubey’s Netflix Series. See First Look

Chaubey reunites with Bajpayee after Sonchiriya and Netflix’s Ray.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 4 March 2022 12:31 IST
Soup: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma Lead Abhishek Chaubey’s Netflix Series. See First Look

Photo Credit: Netflix

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma in Soup web series

Highlights
  • Netflix and Chaubey’s Soup is a dark comedy crime drama series
  • Sensharma plays an incompetent cook, Bajpayee her suspicious husband
  • Chaubey is best known for directing Udta Punjab and Sonchiriya

Abhishek Chaubey is returning to Netflix — with Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma. On Friday, the world's biggest subscription-based video streaming service announced Soup, a dark comedy crime drama series loosely based on a real-life incident. We also have a first look video. Soup is the “story of Swathi Shetty (Sensharma), an incompetent cook who dreams of having a restaurant of her own someday. But her suspicious husband Prabhakar (Bajpayee) won't help with her aspirations and has doubts of his own. Soon, fate gives her an opportunity and she starts to cook up a master plan. But things don't go as intended, as whimsical characters and amateur villains ruin the broth.”

In addition to Bajpayee and Sensharma, Chaubey's Netflix series Soup also stars Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, and Lal. The 44-year-old Chaubey created Soup with Unaiza Merchant, Anant Tripathi, and Harshad Nalawade. Chaubey is also the showrunner and director on Soup.

Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik are set as producers. Soup is a production of Chaubey and Trehan's Macguffin Pictures, which previously made the 2020 crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai for Netflix, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte.

This will be Chaubey's first Netflix series, following two short films on Netflix in 2021: “Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa” in Ray also with Bajpayee, and Ankahi Kahaniya's “Madhyantar” with Rinku Rajguru.

Chaubey is best known for directing the 2019 drama film Sonchiriya with Bajpayee, Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ranvir Shorey, and the 2016 crime movie Udta Punjab with Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh.

“Working with Netflix for Soup has been really exciting and I'm thrilled to share our story with audiences all across the world,” Chaubey said in a prepared statement. “We've had a wonderful experience shooting Manoj, Konkona, and the entire cast and crew of Soup, can't wait to showcase this motley bunch of idiosyncratic characters.”

Soup is coming soon to Netflix in India and around the world.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Soup Coming to Netflix

Soup

  • Genre Comedy, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal
  • Director Abhishek Chaubey
  • Producer Honey Trehan, Chetana Kowshik
  • Production Macguffin Pictures
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Soup, Soup web series, Soup Netflix, Abhishek Chaubey, Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Soup web series first look, Soup Netflix first look, Netflix, Netflix India, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Unaiza Merchant, Anant Tripathi, Harshad Nalawade, Honey Trehan, Chetana Kowshik, Macguffin Pictures, Bollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Google Maps, Tripadvisor Stop Allowing War News in Reviews Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis
Panasonic Plans New Massive Battery Plant in US to Supply Tesla: Report
Soup: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma Lead Abhishek Chaubey’s Netflix Series. See First Look
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro First India Sale Today: See Launch Offers
  3. Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Event Date Tipped: What to Expect
  4. OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS Update With Important Bug Fixes Rolls Out in India
  5. Electric Scooters May Get Costlier by Rs. 45,000 in India: Crisil
  6. Lenovo Launches New Legion Y7000P, Legion Y9000P Gaming Laptops
  7. Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched: All Details
  8. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  9. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Launch Date Set for March 8
  10. Ukraine Crisis: Tech Companies Cutting Ties With Russia Over Invasion
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C35 India Launch Date Set for March 7: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Are Difficult to Repair: iFixit
  3. Vi Approves Up to Rs. 14,500-Crore Fundraising, Promoters to Inject Rs. 4,500 Crore
  4. ISRO Says Mangalyaan Threw Similar Results About Sun's Corona as NASA's Parker Probe
  5. Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Launch Event Tipped for March, New Galaxy A-Series Smartphones Expected
  6. Cyberpolice in War-Torn Ukraine Joins Government in Accepting Crypto Donations
  7. Russian News Channel RT to Broadcast on Rumble After Big Tech Curbs
  8. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G Price, Specifications, Images Leak Online
  9. Panasonic Plans New Massive Battery Plant in US to Supply Tesla: Report
  10. Soup: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma Lead Abhishek Chaubey’s Netflix Series. See First Look
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.