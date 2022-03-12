Technology News
loading

Ukraine Crisis: Sony Pictures Halts All Business Operations in Russia

Disney's business stoppage in Russia reportedly includes content and product licensing.

By ANI | Updated: 12 March 2022 11:10 IST
Ukraine Crisis: Sony Pictures Halts All Business Operations in Russia

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sony Pictures

Sony Group announced a $2 million (roughly Rs. 15 crore) donation to the UNHCR

Highlights
  • Boycott of Russia from Sony includes Crunchyroll stopping anime streaming
  • Sony paused theatrical release of Morbius in Russia
  • Sony has also paused its home entertainment releases

In a move similar to that of Disney, Sony Pictures Entertainment has also announced that it will suspend all of its business operations in Russia, following the country's military operation in Ukraine.

According to Deadline, this suspension by these companies will go beyond the standard theatrical releases which both studios had earlier halted.

An email was sent to staff by Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra. This boycott of Russia from Sony includes Crunchyroll stopping its anime streaming service in the country as well as home entertainment releases and future TV distribution deals.

"Two weeks ago, we paused the upcoming theatrical release of Morbius in Russia. Since then, we have also halted our planned home entertainment releases, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, and any future television distribution deals. And just this morning, Crunchyroll suspended its anime streaming service in Russia," Vinciquerra wrote in the email.

He added, "And as you saw last week, Sony Group announced a $2 million (roughly Rs. 15 crore) donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the international NGO Save the Children in order to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine."

As per Deadline, Disney's business stoppage in Russia includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions, and linear channels.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Tony Vinciquerra, Disney, Russia, Ukraine, National Geographic
YouTube Expands Block of Russian State Media to Apply Globally

Related Stories

Ukraine Crisis: Sony Pictures Halts All Business Operations in Russia
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z6 5G With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Soon
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review: The Complete Package?
  3. Sony Xperia Ace III Renders Tip 5.5-Inch Screen, Could Be iPhone SE Competitor
  4. WhatsApp Web Gets Official Extension to Verify its Authenticity on a Browser
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Surfaces on Benchmark, Certification Sites Ahead of India Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G First Impressions: More Powerful and 5G-Ready
  7. Garmin Venu 2 Plus Review: For Fitness Enthusiasts
  8. RBI Bars Paytm Payments Bank From Onboarding New Customers
  9. Amazon Fab Phones, Fab TV Fest Sale Is Now Live: See Top Discounts
  10. Realme 9 5G Speed Edition First Impressions: Performance and Price?
#Latest Stories
  1. Ukraine Crisis: Sony Pictures Halts All Business Operations in Russia
  2. YouTube Expands Block of Russian State Media to Apply Globally
  3. Instagram Blocked in Russia as Moscow Says Its Being Used to Call for Violence Against Its Soldiers
  4. Elon Musk’s Partner Grimes Reveals New Baby Daughter Named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk
  5. Google Messages Starts Showing Emoji Reactions Coming From iPhone; Gboard Gets Grammar Correction
  6. North Korea’s New Satellite Tech Also Useful for Manoeuvrable Nuclear Warheads, Say Analysts
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Renders Leak Tips Triple Rear Camera Setup, Android 12
  8. Samsung Promises to Patch 'Dirty Pipe' Vulnerability on Galaxy Devices Based on Android 12
  9. Stripe Banks on Security Features for Crypto Businesses as Platform Refreshes Services List
  10. Paytm Payments Bank Barred From Onboarding New Customers by RBI With Immediate Effect
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.