Sony Bravia 32W830K Smart TV With Google TV, X-Reality Pro Launched in India

Sony Bravia 32W830K Smart TV is priced at Rs. 28,990.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 May 2022 15:16 IST
Sony Bravia 32W830K Smart TV With Google TV, X-Reality Pro Launched in India

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Bravia 32W830K Smart TV comes with Voice Search feature

Highlights
  • Sony Bravia 32W830K Smart TV comes with X-Reality Pro
  • It has comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage
  • Sony Bravia 32W830K Smart TV offers X-Protection Pro feature

Sony Bravia 32W830K Smart TV was launched in India on Wednesday. The 32-inch HD ready TV comes with Google TV UI that offers access scores of movies, games as well as shows from various apps or broadcasts with advanced voice controls, and built-in Chromecast. It offers support for Google Assistant, AirPlay, and HomeKit integration — just like the recently-launched Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series. Other features of the TV include X-Reality Pro, Dolby Audio, and X-Protection Pro that offers dust and humidity protection.

Sony Bravia 32W830K Smart TV price in India

The Sony Bravia 32W830K Smart TV price in India is set at Rs. 28,990. The model is available for purchase across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India from today. It is currently priced at Rs. 34,900 on Sony online shop.

Sony Bravia 32W830K Smart TV specifications

The Sony Bravia 32W830K Smart TV is available with a 32-inch HD (1,366x768 pixels) LCD display that has 50Hz refresh rate. The Sony TV has support for HDR10 and HLG formats. Other display-related features on the Sony TV include X-Reality Pro picture processor, Live Colour Technology for colour enhancement, and Dynamic Contrast Enhancer for contrast enhancement. The smart TV bears 16GB of inbuilt storage, and runs on Google TV (based on Android TV).

The TV comes with two 10W full range open baffle speakers with Dolby Audio support. Connectivity options on the TV include WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, two USB ports, RF input, composite video input, three HDMI ports, and digital audio output. The Sony Bravia 32W830K Smart TV also comes with support for HomeKit and AirPlay support that can be used to stream content using an iPhone or iPad. It features Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Graphic, Photo, and Custom picture modes.


Sony 32-inch Bravia W830K Smart Android LED TV (KD-32W830K)

Sony 32-inch Bravia W830K Smart Android LED TV (KD-32W830K)

  • KEY SPECS
Display 32.00-inch
Dimensions 730x437x75
Resolution Standard HD-Ready
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More

