Technology News
loading

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Release Date Set for December 2024

Paramount has pushed the Smurfs animated musical to early 2025.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 9 August 2022 11:30 IST
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Release Date Set for December 2024

Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will open against James Cameron's as-yet untitled Avatar 3

Highlights
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hit theatres in April earlier this year
  • Paramount has pushed back date for its untitled Smurfs animated musical
  • Sonic the Hedgehog franchise launched with a 2020 film

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is coming in late 2024.

The release date for the third Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been unveiled by Paramount Pictures. At the same time, Paramount has pushed back the date for its untitled Smurfs animated musical.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will release on December 20, 2024, with the newest Smurfs movie moved to February 14, 2025, having previously been set to unspool on the date now claimed by the former film.

While Sonic will open against James Cameron's as-yet untitled Avatar 3, it's not yet clear what kind of box-office competition the new Smurfs pic has in store.

Based on the beloved video game franchise from Sega, Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog franchise launched with a 2020 film of the same name.

In it, a small-town police officer (James Marsden) helped the titular blue hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz) contend with Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), an evil genius looking to make him the subject of his experiments.

Jeff Fowler directed that movie from a script by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, with the film ultimately grossing over $319.7 million (about Rs. 2,540 crore) worldwide.

The sequel — simply titled Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — hit theatres in April earlier this year, with Idris Elba joining the fray as the voice of Knuckles.

Elba's Knuckles partnered the returning Dr. Robotnik as they searched for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilisations.

Fowler, Casey, and Miller also returned in their capacities on Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which went on to out-gross the original, at over $400 million (about Rs. 3,180 crore) worldwide.

As for the Smurfs musical, it's interesting that the property is at Paramount now.

While multiple Smurfs films, based on the Belgian comics, have been made in recent memory — including The Smurfs, The Smurfs 2, and Smurfs: The Lost Village — those projects hailed from Sony.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie release date, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie release date in India, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie 2024, Paramount Pictures, Hollywood, Smurfs, Smurfs 2025
BTC Grows, ETH Dips as Crypto Price Chart Reflects Mix of Greens and Reds

Related Stories

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Release Date Set for December 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Lets Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  2. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  3. Vivo V25 Pro Teased to Launch With 64-Megapixel Camera in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  5. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  6. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Offers on Laptops
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  9. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  10. OnePlus Nord N20 SE With Dual Rear Camera Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo, OnePlus Smartphone Sales Halted in Germany Following 5G Patent Dispute With Nokia: Report
  2. WhatsApp Users to Get Ability to Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, and More: All Details
  3. Netflix Unveils 3 Documentaries From India Today, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Crime Stories: India Detectives Team
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Codename, Ultra Model Numbers Leak Online, Hint at Imminent Launch
  5. Nvidia Hints at Revenue Drop in Q2 2022 Amid Weak Gaming Business
  6. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones With ANC, Upto 60 Hours Battery Life Launched: Details
  7. iOS 16 Beta 5 Brings Back Battery Percentage, Adds ‘Copy and Delete’ Option for Sharing Screenshots: Report
  8. Moto G32 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, ThinkShield Security Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. HP Envy 34-Inch, Pavilion 31.5-inch All-in-One PCs With 11th and 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  10. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Release Date Set for December 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.