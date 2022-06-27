Technology News
loading

Shoorveer Trailer Out, Release Date Set for July 15 on Disney+ Hotstar

Shoorveer is directed by Kanishk Varma, with Samar Khan serving as the showrunner.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 27 June 2022 17:58 IST
Shoorveer Trailer Out, Release Date Set for July 15 on Disney+ Hotstar

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Makarand Deshpande in Shoorveer trailer

Highlights
  • Regina Cassandra and Makarand Deshpande lead the Shoorveer cast
  • Shoorveer trailer is an action-packed affair
  • There’s no word on the number of episodes featured in Shoorveer

Shoorveer trailer and release date are out. On Monday, Disney+ Hotstar shared a nearly two-minute trailer for the action-packed Hindi-language Hotstar Specials series to announce the Shoorveer release date as July 15. The Shoorveer trailer begins with a chilling dialogue about how 10 jawaans and six innocent civilians lost their lives in a brutal terror strike, because special forces were not able to come to their rescue. We are then introduced to “The Hawks”, a group of skilled bravehearts entrusted with the responsibility of protecting India from external aggression. It soon becomes that these individuals, who belong to different defence forces, have certain personal differences, which they are forced to put aside for the country's good.

This, however, takes a toll on their lives. In a telling sequence, Regina Cassandra's character talks about the need to stop digging up old wounds. The Shoorveer trailer ends with a series to action sequences. Besides Cassandra, the Shoorveer cast includes Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta, and Shivya Pathani.

Shoorveer trailer

Chaudhari said in a prepared statement: “Shoorveer is a military drama unlike any seen before, it is an ode to the expansive training our forces undergo to become a shield against threats. For me, playing this part was an overwhelming experience. The journey of living this character has personally been inspiring for me. Can't wait to see how the audience reacts when the show releases on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Kanishk Varma directs Shoorveer with Samar Khan serving as the showrunner. Khan said in a prepared statement: “Shoorveer was visualised with the idea of presenting an intense drama of actions and emotions. The show carries characters that have a strong emotional connection which I feel is a very critical element of our armed forces. It's been a dream to make a show that brings all the three forces together, and with Shoorveer, Disney+ Hotstar gave us that opportunity. I am so looking forward to see how the audience will react to Shoorveer and we were fortunate to have such a strong cast that came together for the show.”

Shoorveer releases July 15 on Disney+ Hotstar. There's, however, no word on the number of episodes — that bit is likely to be revealed closer to the release date.

Shoorveer poster

ShoorveerPoster Shoorveer

The official poster of Shoorveer
Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Shoorveer Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Shoorveer

  • Release Date 15 July 2022
  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari, Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta, Shivya Pathani
  • Director
    Kanishk Varma
  • Production
    Juggernaut Productions
  • Certificate 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Shoorveer, Shoorveer trailer, Shoorveer release date, Shoorveer Hotstar, Shoorveer web series, Disney plus hotstar, Samar Khan, Bollywood, Regina Cassandra, Makarand Deshpande, Kanishk Varma
Moto G42 India Launch Date Tipped for July 4: Here's All You Need to Know
Sidhu Moose Wala's SYL Song Pulled From YouTube in India Following Government Complaint
Shoorveer Trailer Out, Release Date Set for July 15 on Disney+ Hotstar
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Coming 'Soon' to India, Company Teases
  2. Google Nest Cam (Battery) Launched in India for Tata Play Subscribers
  3. Apple Back to School 2022 Sale: Best Offers Available in India
  4. Sidhu Moose Wala Song Pulled From YouTube in India Over Government Complaint
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Order Pass Reservations Starts in India
  6. Apple Tipped to Launch a Slew of Hardware Till First Half of 2023: Details
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
  8. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  9. Portronics Dash 12 TWS Speakers With 9 Hours Playback Time Launched in India: Details
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Hacker Group Anonymous Pledges to Bring Terra's Do Kwon to Justice in New Video
  2. Shoorveer Trailer Out, Release Date Set for July 15 on Disney+ Hotstar
  3. Mobile World Congress (MWC) to Be Held in Barcelona Until 2030, Says GSMA
  4. Sidhu Moose Wala's SYL Song Pulled From YouTube in India Following Government Complaint
  5. Moto G42 India Launch Date Tipped for July 4: Here's All You Need to Know
  6. OnePlus Nord Watch India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification Listing, Reportedly Enters Internal Testing
  7. Masaba Masaba Season 2 Release Set for July
  8. Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Range With Inbuilt Alexa Support, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India
  9. Spider-Man, Venom Movies Coming to Disney+ Hotstar on July 1
  10. Yuga Labs Files Lawsuit Accusing Ryder Ripps of Scamming Consumers by Selling Fake Bored Apes NFTs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.