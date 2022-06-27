Shoorveer trailer and release date are out. On Monday, Disney+ Hotstar shared a nearly two-minute trailer for the action-packed Hindi-language Hotstar Specials series to announce the Shoorveer release date as July 15. The Shoorveer trailer begins with a chilling dialogue about how 10 jawaans and six innocent civilians lost their lives in a brutal terror strike, because special forces were not able to come to their rescue. We are then introduced to “The Hawks”, a group of skilled bravehearts entrusted with the responsibility of protecting India from external aggression. It soon becomes that these individuals, who belong to different defence forces, have certain personal differences, which they are forced to put aside for the country's good.

This, however, takes a toll on their lives. In a telling sequence, Regina Cassandra's character talks about the need to stop digging up old wounds. The Shoorveer trailer ends with a series to action sequences. Besides Cassandra, the Shoorveer cast includes Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta, and Shivya Pathani.

Shoorveer trailer

Chaudhari said in a prepared statement: “Shoorveer is a military drama unlike any seen before, it is an ode to the expansive training our forces undergo to become a shield against threats. For me, playing this part was an overwhelming experience. The journey of living this character has personally been inspiring for me. Can't wait to see how the audience reacts when the show releases on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Kanishk Varma directs Shoorveer with Samar Khan serving as the showrunner. Khan said in a prepared statement: “Shoorveer was visualised with the idea of presenting an intense drama of actions and emotions. The show carries characters that have a strong emotional connection which I feel is a very critical element of our armed forces. It's been a dream to make a show that brings all the three forces together, and with Shoorveer, Disney+ Hotstar gave us that opportunity. I am so looking forward to see how the audience will react to Shoorveer and we were fortunate to have such a strong cast that came together for the show.”

Shoorveer releases July 15 on Disney+ Hotstar. There's, however, no word on the number of episodes — that bit is likely to be revealed closer to the release date.

Shoorveer poster

The official poster of Shoorveer

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar