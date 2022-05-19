Technology News
She Season 2 Release Date Set for June 17, Netflix and Imtiaz Ali Announce

Aaditi Pohankar returns as the undercover Mumbai constable.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 19 May 2022 18:07 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Netflix India

Netflix India dropped the first look of She: Season 2 on Thursday

  • She Season 2 will have seven episodes
  • Arif Ali is the director of new season
  • Kishore Kumar G and Vishwas Kini part of She Season 2 cast

She — the Indian Netflix series written and created by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali — is returning with its second season on June 17.

Netflix also dropped a new look of She's second season on Thursday.

All the seven episodes in the series are directed by Arif Ali. She season 2 is a production of Viacom 18 Studios' Tipping Point and Window Seat Films. Mohit Choudhary co-produces.

Starring Aaditi Pohankar in the central role of an undercover Mumbai constable, She season 2 picks up from where the first season ended, as the actor's character of Bhumila finds herself back into the dark alleys of Mumbai, while wrestling with the twin forces of duty and desire.

"We're so excited to bring She back. It's been a very special project, something that we've held close to our hearts for almost two years now," Pohankar said in a prepared statement.

"Personally, I relate a lot more to the characters that are dealing with their own vulnerabilities. It's wonderful to be able to express that on-screen. I think vulnerability makes you more relatable and makes the audience connect more deeply with your character,” the actress added.

She season 2 also stars Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan, Suhita Thatte, Saqib Ayub, Sandeep Dhabale, Rohit Kokate, Mohammad Ali Baig, and Resh Lamba.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
She Season 2 Watch on Netflix

She Season 2

  • Release Date 17 June 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Aaditi Pohankar, Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan, Suhita Thatte, Saqib Ayub, Sandeep Dhabale, Rohit Kokate, Mohammad Ali Baig, Resh Lamba
  • Director Arif Ali
  • Music Gaurang Soni, Ishaan Chhabra
  • Producer Ajit Andhare, Kanchan Marathe, Sarita Patil, Tanmai Rastogi, Sudhanshu Vats
  • Production Window Seat Films, Inferno Pictures, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Tipping Point Productions
  • Certificate 16+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

