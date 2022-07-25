Technology News
loading

She-Hulk Trailer Reveals Daredevil Casting, Gives Closer Look at Abomination

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres August 17 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 25 July 2022 18:38 IST
She-Hulk Trailer Reveals Daredevil Casting, Gives Closer Look at Abomination

Photo Credit: Disney/ Marvel Studios

She-Hulk returns to her normal form when asleep

Highlights
  • She-Hulk is also available in Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, and Malayalam
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ropes in Benedict Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme
  • A tease at the end of She-Hulk trailer reveals Charlie Cox’s Daredevil

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has a new trailer — in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, and Malayalam. Marvel Studios unveiled the new She-Hulk trailer at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, starring Tatiana Maslany in the lead, as the bulky, green genetic mutation. And oh, she's also a lawyer. Maslany's title character will be joined by Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner and Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky in the latest original series in MCU's Phase 4 lineup. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is slated to debut exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on August 17.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer

This tonally light-hearted She-Hulk trailer kicks off with Banner instructing his cousin, Jennifer Walters (Maslany), on how to channel her strength and anger to become a superhero. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law takes baby steps here, stressing the importance of wearing spandex when turning into the green monster. “This is a multi-year journey you're about to embark on,” says Ruffalo as the Hulk, as he teaches her yoga and other balancing techniques.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Hindi trailer

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Tamil trailer

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Telegu trailer

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Malayalam trailer

Banner also seems to be against the idea of his cousin going back to her life as a lawyer. This scene also hints at some self-aware fourth wall-breaking sequences that could be seen in the Disney+ show. This marks the first MCU live-action series, where the main character is entirely CGI — except for her scenes as a human. The previous trailer had received a ton of flak online, owing to its appalling animations and rendering issues. Judging by this new She-Hulk trailer, you could still see some flaws here and there, though nothing glaringly obvious.

Roth (Reservoir Dogs) plays the antagonist here. Blonsky aka Abomination is a monstrous creature, resembling a bulky variant of the being from Guillermo del Toro's 2017 Oscar-winning picture, The Shape of Water. As far as the lore goes, he is described as a former special-ops commander of the British Royal Marines who was injected with a variant of the Super Soldier Serum. Following his defeat to Hulk, Blonsky himself transfused with Banner's gamma-irradiated blood, causing him to transform into the Abomination.

The She-Hulk trailer also brings in Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, played by Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange, The Eternals). Details are scarce on his involvement in this story, though he does serve as a harbinger of bad news. “Ms. Walters, we answer to a higher power. Our universe is on the edge of a precipice,” he says.

The end of the She-Hulk trailer also features a surprise cameo from Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox, who is getting his own show — Daredevil: Born Again — in early 2024.

The new Marvel series also stars Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be available for streaming, exclusively on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar on August 17. In India, She-Hulk is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

  • Release Date 17 August 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Superhero
  • Cast
    Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Anais Almonte, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Nicholas Cirillo
  • Director
    Kat Coiro, Anu Valia
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Kat Coiro, Jessica Gao, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: she hulk, she hulk attorney at law, she hulk trailer, she hulk release date, she hulk cast, she hulk attorney at law disney plus, tatiana maslany, mark ruffalo, hulk, tim roth, mcu, marvel, disney plus, hollywood, benedict wong, she hulk daredevil, charlie cox
PUBG: Authorities Probing Alleged Killing Due to Game's Influence, Says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Honor Says Not Exiting Indian Market, Will Continue Operations in the Country

Related Stories

She-Hulk Trailer Reveals Daredevil Casting, Gives Closer Look at Abomination
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  2. Sony XR OLED A80K Series Smart Television Range Launched in India
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Offers Today
  6. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
  7. OnePlus Ace Pro Set to Launch on August 3: All You Need to Know
  8. Video Zooming Through Space Reveals James Webb's Jaw-Dropping Feat
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Fossil Machine Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Redmi K50S Pro Storage Variants Tipped via TENAA Certifications
  2. Xbox Series S/X Getting Reduced Bootup Animation, Cold Startup Times
  3. What If…? Gets Season 3 Renewal, Spider-Man: Freshman Year and X-Men ‘97 Details Revealed
  4. Google Pixel 6a’s Fingerprint Scanner Has a Security Bug
  5. Tecno Spark 9T Amazon Listing Goes Live; Confirmed to Soon Launch in India: Details
  6. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max May Feature 6GB of Faster LPDDR5 RAM: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A04s Production Reportedly Begins at Noida Plant, India Launch Date Tipped: All Details
  8. Google Pixel 6a Teardown Video Shows a Plastic Back, Easy-to-Remove Battery: All Details
  9. Study Programmes in Metaverse to Be Part of Tokyo University’s Curriculum
  10. Tech Mahindra Increases Headcount to 1.58 Lakh, Net Profit Falls 16.4 Percent in Q2 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.