She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 9 Introduces The Hulk’s Son Skaar

Naturally, spoilers ahead for She-Hulk episode 9.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 14 October 2022 16:06 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/ Marvel Studios

Skaar was born on the hostile, garbage planet of Sakaar

Highlights
  • Stargirl’s Wil Deusner is credited as The Hulk’s son Skaar
  • A fourth wall break scenario hints at a solo Hulk movie
  • All episodes of She-Hulk are out now on Disney+ Hotstar

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale has introduced the Hulk's son Skaar. Wrapping up its first season with episode 9, Marvel's superhero legal comedy went full meta on its audience, before bringing back Jennifer Walters' cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Hulk is back from his trip to Sakaar, the garbage planet, bringing with him his long-lost offspring Skaar (Wil Deusner). The introduction opens pathways for new storylines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are out now on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ended on a bombastic note, with Walters (Tatiana Maslany) breaking the fourth wall, and entering the Marvel Studios writing room, questioning the choices that led to her spotlight getting stolen in the episode. Following that altercation, we are treated to a pleasant get-together, with Matt Murdock/ Daredevil (Charlie Cox's) being introduced to the Walters family.

The jolly mood is briefly interrupted when her cousin, Professor Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), shows up at the occasion. “I know I've been away on Sakaar for a while. I'll tell you all about it,” he says. “But first, I have someone here that I'd like you all to meet.” He steps aside, revealing his alien son Skaar, garbed in a warrior's outfit and a peculiar hairstyle. Deusner, best known for The CW Network's Stargirl, is credited as the actor.

She-Hulk episode 9: Who is Skaar?

We have yet to learn about the events leading up to this reveal, but it is known that Banner spends a good amount of time, smashing opponents in Sakaar's gladiator arena. The planet was first introduced in director Taika Waititi's 2017 film, Thor: Ragnarok. In the Marvel comics, Hulk falls in love with a fellow warrior, Caiera the Oldstrong, eventually resulting in the offspring Skaar. This is explored in Greg Pak's “Planet Hulk” storyline, where Hulk leads an uprising against the Sakaarian king, gets married to Caiera, and starts ruling the planet.

Unfortunately, the latter dies in a spacecraft explosion, causing Hulk to blame the Illuminati — introduced in the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — and set off on an act of bloodthirsty revenge. However, the son survives. Abandoned on the hostile planet amongst all kinds of perilous creatures, he grows at an abnormal rate with murder on his mind.

The She-Hulk finale features the father-son reunion, though Skaar's facial expression suggests a lack of interest. Perhaps there are still some unresolved issues between the two? Another takeaway is his hairstyle, which is super different from the portrayal in the comics, where he sports long, flowy hair. While Marvel Studios has not revealed its plans for future entries, a minor interaction between Walters and the AI, K.E.V.I.N — a play on Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige — earlier in She-Hulk episode 9, hinted at a solo Hulk movie.

She-Hulk episode 9 post-credits scene, explained

Additionally, She-Hulk Attorney at Law episode 9 also featured a post-credits scene. After Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) is sent back to prison, for breaching bail, he is once again greeted by Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong). Keeping his promise to Blonsky, the sorcerer offers him sanctuary at the Kamar Taj, before the two discuss the guest policy, and disappear into the sparking portal.

All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are out now on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

  • Release Date 18 August 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Superhero
  • Duration 4h 45min
  • Cast
    Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Anais Almonte, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Nicholas Cirillo
  • Director
    Kat Coiro, Anu Valia
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Kat Coiro, Jessica Gao, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
  • Certificate 13+
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games.
