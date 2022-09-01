Technology News
She-Hulk Episode 3 Post-Credits Scene, Explained

Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk episode 3. Proceed at your own risk.

Written by Akhil Arora, Edited by Abhinav Lal |  Updated: 1 September 2022 12:30 IST
She-Hulk Episode 3 Post-Credits Scene, Explained

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Highlights
  • She-Hulk episode 3 out now on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar
  • Mid-credits scene brings back a memorable cameo star from earlier
  • She-Hulk episode 4 release date is September 8 worldwide

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3 — now streaming on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar — begins to make room for the supporting cast. Augustus “Pug” Pugliese (Josh Segarra), who works at GLK&H alongside Jennifer Walters/ She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and her paralegal Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga), is approached by Jen and Nikki's former colleague Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews). You know, the guy who's deluded enough to think every woman wants him. It's why he genuinely seems to believe that he's been dating Megan Thee Stallion — the multi-Grammy award winner — but he now wants to sue her because she's dumping him after accepting multiple cash gifts, plus a Volkswagen Passat.

When they are not busy laughing at him, Walters and Ramos attempt to point out that a multi-millionaire rapper wouldn't need someone to buy her a midsize car. (While the Passat is a premium Rs. 30 lakh sedan in India, it's a much more basic choice in the US, where She-Hulk is set.) Turns out, Dennis was actually dating an Asgardian light elf who could disguise herself. Dennis has been catfished. He later admits to Pug that a part of him knew, but he convinced himself of the lie and was okay forking out the money — spending close to $200,000 (about Rs. 1.6 crore) — because he loved her.

Dennis might be a terrible guy, but She-Hulk episode 3 notes that even he deserves justice. As the case ends up in court, the Marvel Cinematic Universe series reveals that the real Megan Thee Stallion is present in the courtroom as a gallery spectator. Unfortunately, her “unexpected” cameo was spoiled for most by trade reports earlier this week. Unless you don't usually read the news. Even if you did, Megan Thee Stallion's return at the end should've still been unexpected.

she hulk episode 3 pug josh segarra she hulk episode 3

Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Photo Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

She-Hulk episode 3 mid-credits scene, explained

The post-credits scene in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3 brings back the famous rapper, who has seemingly taken on Walters as her new lawyer. It's a little curious as Jennifer only deals in superhuman cases, but I guess that point is moot for a fourth wall-breaking comedy series. As She-Hulk enters her office, she exclaims, “Hi, there's my new favourite client!”

It's Megan Thee Stallion, who then signs a couple of papers, which I guess puts it in writing and makes it all official. She-Hulk episode 3 then cuts to Walters' new boss — Holden Holliway (Steve Coulter), a partner at GLK&H — strolling towards her office, but stops in his tracks after he sees the two of them dancing to Megan's hip hop music.

“Oh, you are way more fun than my last lawyer,” Megan says to Jennifer, as the She-Hulk episode 3 post-credits scene returns to her office. In response, an excited Walters says: “I will kill for you, Megan Thee Stallion.” That seems to have gone too far for Megan though, who tells her to “dial it back,” before the episode cuts back to credits while one of Megan's most famous songs, “Body” — from her 2020 debut album Good News — plays us out.

She-Hulk episode 3 is out now on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. She-Hulk episode 4 releases September 8 at 12:30pm IST/ 12am PT. In India, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Read Review

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

  • Release Date 18 August 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Superhero
  • Duration 1h 3min
  • Cast
    Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Anais Almonte, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Nicholas Cirillo
  • Director
    Kat Coiro, Anu Valia
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Kat Coiro, Jessica Gao, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
  • Certificate 13+
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
