She-Hulk Episode 2 Post-Credits Scene, Explained

Jennifer Walters/ She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) does some house chores.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 25 August 2022 12:30 IST
Photo Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk episode 2

Highlights
  • She-Hulk episode 2 out now on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar
  • Mid-credits scene picks up from the Walters family dinner
  • She-Hulk episode 3 release date is September 1 worldwide

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2 — now streaming on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar — goes back to one of the very first Marvel movies, in a way, as Tim Roth returns as Emil Blonsky/ Abomination from 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Given it's been 14 years since the second chapter of what was then a fledgling Marvel Cinematic Universe, I imagine many might have forgotten who Blonsky is. If they've even seen the film in the first place. It's why Blonsky more or less re-introduces himself on She-Hulk episode 2, and references the Harlem fight he had with Bruce Banner/ Hulk.

The latter is a bit weird as Blonsky is talking about a time when Mark Ruffalo didn't play the Hulk then. As MCU and Hulk fans will recall, Edward Norton was cast in the lead for The Incredible Hulk, before he decided to walk away / was replaced — the reasons vary, depending on who you talk to — by Ruffalo starting with the first get-together The Avengers in 2012. She-Hulk episode 2 momentarily takes us back to a time when the MCU was still figuring things out (and what remains one of the most high-profile recastings ever). Now it's an all-consuming beast.

Warning: spoilers ahead for She-Hulk episode 2. Proceed at your own risk.

While the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is largely devoted to Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) figuring out her She-Hulk life and the first case at her new job — Supreme Sorcerer Wong (Benedict Wong) stops by, revealing he forced Blonsky into that caged fight we saw in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — a family dinner is squeezed into the middle of it all. Walters has to deal with her mom trying to set her up with a random dude, her extended family remarking on her being fired, and her dad wanting her help with a few things around the house.

She-Hulk episode 2 mid-credits scene, explained

The post-credits scene in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2 returns to the last of those, as we see Walters holding up the car in She-Hulk form, while her cousin Ched — whom both Bruce and Jennifer despise, as we learnt on She-Hulk episode 1 — is changing the tyre and having a conversation with his uncle and Jen's dad, Morris Walters (Mark Linn-Baker). Funny, but do they not have a jack around the house?

Morris and Ched are discussing 4K — is it because he works at Best Buy? — with Jen's dad asking his nephew whether it's worth it. Ched thinks that it's not super useful or anything, and he doesn't really see the advantages of 4K. But when Ched tries to get in a word about how he doesn't know anything about changing tyres, Morris doesn't seem to pay him any attention.

The She-Hulk episode 2 post-credits scene then cuts to inside the house, as Morris makes Jennifer install the TV by herself. She tells him not to mess with any of the wires — more than once. And lastly, we are back out of the Walters house, with Jennifer being made to carry a lot of 20L water cans. “I'm glad you're staying hydrated Dad, but this is a little excessive,” She-Hulk jokes, as the scene cuts back to credits.

As with the post-credits scene attached to She-Hulk episode 1, this one too is just an extended gag — one that didn't flow naturally with the rest of the episode, and hence has been given its own place in between the credits.

She-Hulk episode 2 is out now on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. She-Hulk episode 3 releases September 1 at 12:30pm IST/ 12am PT. In India, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Read Review

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

  • Release Date 18 August 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Superhero
  • Duration 35min
  • Cast
    Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Anais Almonte, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Nicholas Cirillo
  • Director
    Kat Coiro, Anu Valia
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Kat Coiro, Jessica Gao, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
  • Certificate 13+
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
