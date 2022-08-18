Technology News
She-Hulk Episode 1 Post-Credits Scene, Explained

Juicy gossip on Captain America.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 18 August 2022 12:30 IST
Photo Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

  • She-Hulk episode 1 out now on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar
  • Mid-credits scene continues a Captain America joke from earlier
  • She-Hulk episode 2 release date is August 25 worldwide

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1 — now streaming on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar — ushers in a new superhero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Or rather, a new superpowered being. Given the 30-something Los Angeles lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has no interest in being a superhero. As she says repeatedly on She-Hulk episode 1 to her cousin Bruce Banner/ Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), all she wants is to focus on her career. But alongside those complaints and being trained in the ways of a Hulk, the new Marvel series makes room for MCU jokes and family banter.

Early into the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — directed by Kat Coiro, and written by Jessica Gao — as the cousins head out on a road trip, Walters wonders out loud if Steve Rogers/ Captain America (Chris Evans) died a virgin. She then runs through the packed history of Cap's life, even though both Banner and the audience are fully aware of it. He fought Nazis in World War II, at the end of which, he was frozen in ice. And after he returned, Rogers was involved in one world-threatening disaster after another, and that was when he wasn't busy running from the powers that-be.

Warning: spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. Proceed at your own risk.

That conversation is soon literally derailed by the arrival of a Sakaaran spaceship, which inadvertently causes Walters to become She-Hulk. But even though her life is entirely upended post the accident, the topic of Cap's virginity is still on Walters' mind, as the She-Hulk episode 1 post-credits scene reveals.

She-Hulk episode 1 mid-credits scene, explained

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is divided between Walters' home city of Los Angeles, and her Hulk training at an undisclosed place in Mexico where Banner spent most of the Blip. While She-Hulk episode 1 ends in a LA courtroom, the post-credits scene takes us back to the cousins' drinking escapades at Hulk's handmade bar in Mexico.

Thanks to Hulk's metabolism powers, they can drink more than most. Still, Walters is overcome with emotion and close to tears, as you might expect from someone who's clearly had too much to drink. In that state, Walters brings up the Captain America again as she says: “This is so sad. Steve Rogers did so much for his country and he never got to experience sex.”

“Like did you see that ass? Like, that ass did not deserve to die a virgin. It's, like, so sad,” she adds. The repeated comments finally prompt Smart Hulk to reply: “Steve Rogers is not a virgin. He lost his virginity to a girl on the 1943 USO tour.” Turns out, Walters was playacting to get Banner to spill the beans. “Yes, I knew it!” Walters screams, reverting back to her non-crying, non-drunk self.

And then, in a booming voice, Walters adds: “Captain America fuuuuu—,” just as the She-Hulk episode 1 post-credits scene cuts. There's no setup here for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2, it's just an extension to a gag.

She-Hulk episode 2 releases August 25 at 12:30pm IST/ 12am PT on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Coming to Disney+ Hotstar
Read Review

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

  • Release Date 18 August 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Superhero
  • Cast
    Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Anais Almonte, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Nicholas Cirillo
  • Director
    Kat Coiro, Anu Valia
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Kat Coiro, Jessica Gao, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
