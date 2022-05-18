Technology News
loading

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Trailer Out, Release Date Set for August 17 on Disney+ Hotstar

Tatiana Maslany-led superhero series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will also feature Bruce Banner aka The Hulk.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 18 May 2022 13:51 IST
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Trailer Out, Release Date Set for August 17 on Disney+ Hotstar

Photo Credit: Marvel Entertainment

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law marks the titular character's screen debut

Highlights
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law re-introduces us to Bruce Banner
  • The trailer depicts Walters as an attorney with a "frustrating family"
  • The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law airs on Disney+

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer and release date are out. On Wednesday, Marvel Entertainment released a nearly one and half minute long trailer for its new series — which marks the titular superhero's first live-action screen appearance — to pique the curiosity of fans and confirm that the title will premiere on Disney+ in the US on August 17, and on the same date in India via Disney+ Hotstar. The video introduces us to Jennifer Walters, an attorney who specialises in superhuman-related legal cases. She isn't exactly in a good place in life as she has to deal with her "frustrating family". As the trailer progresses, we are re-introduced to her cousin Bruce Banner/ Smart Hulk, who is an important part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe(MCU).

Banner conducts some type of an experiment or procedure on Walters, granting her super powers of her own. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer also gives us a look at Abomination, the notorious villain from the 2008 feature film The Incredible Hulk, who is seen sitting in a cell. Going by the trailer, this promises to be a whacky and action-packed adventure for Marvel fans.

Headlined by Tatiana Maslany as Walters, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cast includes Mark Ruffalo as Banner, Tim Roth as Abomination, Benedict Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme Wong, and Ginger Gonzaga as Walters' friend Nikki.

This will be Maslany's first series after the 2021 release The Harper House, in which she voiced an 11-year-old character named Ollie Harper. She-Hulk: Attorney At Law might prove to be a gamechanger for her if it lives up to expectations. The series comes at an equally crucial time for Wong as he was recently seen in the Benedict Cumberbatch-led Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is likely to help him consolidate his standing in the MCU if the script gives him ample scope to shine.

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law releases August 17 on Disney+ in the US. Those in India will be able to watch it in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam on Disney+ Hotstar from the same date. New episodes drop on a weekly basis. The series is created by Jessica Gao who serves as the executive producer alongside Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Kat Coiro. Gao, as you most probably already know, is best known for her writing the comedy series Silicon Valley and the Pickle Rick episode from the animated adult sitcom Rick and Morty.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
She-Hulk Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

She-Hulk

  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Superhero
  • Cast
    Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jameela Jamil, Anais Almonte, Josh Segarra
  • Director Kat Coiro, Anu Valia
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Kat Coiro, Jessica Gao, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production Marvel Studios
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: She Hulk Attorney at Law, She Hulk Attorney at Law trailer, She Hulk Attorney at Law release date, Marvel, Disney Plus, Tatiana Maslany, Hulk, She Hulk, Disney Plus Hotstar, Hotstar
Insight Mars Lander Losing Power, Will See Dusty Demise in July, Says NASA
Mercedes-Benz Says Will Use Energy-Dense Battery in Electric G-Class from 2025
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Trailer Out, Release Date Set for August 17 on Disney+ Hotstar
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Narzo 50 5G With 90Hz Displays Launched in India
  2. K.G.F: Chapter 2 Now Available for Rentals Ahead of Its Debut on OTT Platforms
  3. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Release Date
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Series Listed on Official Website Ahead of May 23 Launch
  5. Vivo X80 Series India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  6. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  7. Snoop Dogg Quips to Buy Twitter as Elon Musk Puts the Deal on Hold
  8. WhatsApp Premium Subscription Model Under Testing for Businesses: Report
  9. The Broken News First Look: Sonali Bendre Set to Make OTT Debut
  10. Infinix Note 12 VIP With 120W Hyper Charge Launched, Note 12 G96 Follows
#Latest Stories
  1. Vi Data Delight Offer With Monthly Extra Data Launched for Hero Unlimited Prepaid Plans: Details
  2. NASA Artemis I Space Launch System Possible Launch Opportunities Revealed for Second Half of 2022
  3. Lenovo ThinkPad P16, ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise Laptops Launched: All Details
  4. Researchers Develop Smart Lens That Could Help to Treat Leading Cause of Blindness Worldwide
  5. Poco X4 GT Spotted on IMEI Database, Tipped to Come As Rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro 
  6. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Trailer Out, Release Date Set for August 17 on Disney+ Hotstar
  7. Dogecoin Co-Founder Calls 95 Percent of All Crypto Projects 'Scam and Garbage'
  8. Netflix Says It Laid Off 2 Percent Staff Due to Slowing Revenue Growth, Loss of Subscribers
  9. Ptron Tangent Urban Neckband-Style Earphones With Up to 60 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  10. El Salvador to Host Bitcoin Conference, More Than 40 Countries Invited
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.