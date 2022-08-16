Technology News
loading

Shantaram: Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at India-Set Charlie Hunnam-Led Drama Series

Shantaram will be out for streaming on Apple TV+ starting October 14.

Updated: 16 August 2022 15:33 IST
Shantaram: Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at India-Set Charlie Hunnam-Led Drama Series

Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Charlie Hunnam as Lin Ford aka Shantaram

Highlights
  • Apple TV+’s Shantaram consists of a total of 12 episodes
  • Episodes 1–3 will premiere October 14, rest to follow every Friday
  • Shantaram is based on a 2003 book of the same name

Apple TV+ has revealed the first look at Shantaram. The highly-anticipated drama series stars Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), as he gets lost in the slums of 1980s Bombay, India, in search of freedom and love. Shantaram, based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts, consists of 12 episodes. Three of which will debut on October 14, on the streaming platform, while the remaining 9 episodes drop weekly, every Friday, through to December 16.

Hunnam (Pacific Rim) plays Lin Ford, a drug-addled fugitive who escapes an Australian maximum security prison, and heads to India in the 1980s. Having sufficient experience with heroin and other substances, he reinvents himself as a doctor, thanks to a false passport, a welcome sign in the slums of Bombay. Events soon escalate as the “doctor” gets entangled with a local mafia boss, leading him to Afghanistan, where he runs a gun business to fight against the invading Russian troops.

As for the name ‘Shantaram,' it was given to Lin by his friend Prabaker's mother. It means Man of God's Peace. The book also details that he becomes fluent in the local language Marathi and starts trading with the lepers. As yet, Apple has not conducted any interviews to confirm how detailed this adaptation is. Shantaram is also expected to feature a romantic angle, as Lin gets involved with Karla (Antonia Desplat), making him choose between “love or freedom”, and the complications that come with it.

In 2019, Radhika Apte (Andhadhun) was cast as Kavita Singh, an Indian journalist. As per IMDb, she will star in two episodes. At the time, Richard Roxburgh (Rake) had also been tapped for the role of Australian Federal Police Detective Sergeant Marty Nightingale, though now his name is nowhere to be seen. Instead, we have David Field (Mortal Kombat) playing a Wally Nightingale. Might this be a possible name change?

Apple had initially planned on releasing the series by 2020, but it got delayed thanks to the monsoon and then the COVID-19 pandemic. Before Apple commissioned it as a series, Shantaram was originally billed as a feature film release, with Warner Bros. taking charge of distribution. Hollywood stars such as Russell Crowe, Johnny Depp, and Joel Edgerton were attached to it, at different stages. Talks eventually broke down due to scheduling issues and studio interference.

Shantaram also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi (Peter Rabbit), Luke Pasqualino, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, Alexander Siddig (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph and Shiv Palekar. The series is written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot (Punisher), who also serves as showrunner. Meanwhile, Bharat Nalluri (Little America) directs the majority of the episodes, alongside Bronwen Hughes and Justin Kurzel.

Shantaram premieres October 14 on Apple TV+ in India and around the world.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: shantaram, shantaram apple tv, apple tv plus, shantaram apple tv release date, shantaram charlie hunnam, shantaram plot, shantaram book, gregory david roberts, radhika apte, antonia desplat, charlie hunnam, lin ford, hollywood, india
Jurassic World: Bryce Dallas Howard Confirms Huge Pay Gap Compared to Co-Lead Chris Pratt
Asteroids From Outer Edges of Solar System May Have Brought Water to Earth, Suggests New Study

Related Stories

Shantaram: Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at India-Set Charlie Hunnam-Led Drama Series
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out Android 13 for Pixel Smartphones: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  3. Realme 9i 5G Confirmed to Pack a 5,000mAh Battery: Details
  4. Vivo Y35 with 44W FlashCharge Support Launched: All Details
  5. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  6. Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max With Always-on Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Realme 9i 5G Colour Variants, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Apple iPad With Larger Screen, iPad Pro With M2 Chip Could Launch in October
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Rs. 519, Rs. 779 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 1.5GB Daily Data Introduced: All Details
  2. Asteroids From Outer Edges of Solar System May Have Brought Water to Earth, Suggests New Study
  3. Shantaram: Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at India-Set Charlie Hunnam-Led Drama Series
  4. Jurassic World: Bryce Dallas Howard Confirms Huge Pay Gap Compared to Co-Lead Chris Pratt
  5. Instagram and Facebook Are Stalking You on Websites Accessed Through Their Apps. What Can You Do About It?
  6. Google Meet Gets Improved Background Effects, Cloud Processing Support on Web
  7. Volkswagen Tests Electric Vehicles Under Skoda Brand for India Market
  8. Heatwave That Gripped Spanish City of Seville Named as Zoe
  9. Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-Inch Curved Monitor With Up to 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  10. Realme 9i 5G Confirmed to Feature a 5,000mAh Battery, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.