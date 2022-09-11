Technology News
loading

Secret Invasion Trailer: Nick Fury's War Pulls in Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman

Secret Invasion, coming to Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, will lead into Armor Wars.

Written by Akhil Arora |  Updated: 11 September 2022 01:01 IST
Secret Invasion Trailer: Nick Fury's War Pulls in Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion trailer

Highlights
  • Secret Invasion out in early 2023 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
  • First trailer introduces Colman and Clarke's characters
  • Secret Invasion kicks off MCU Phase Five on television

Secret Invasion trailer is here. At Disney's D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for Secret Invasion, an upcoming live-action series that will kick off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the small screen. The Secret Invasion trailer brings back Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), his Captain Marvel foe-turned-ally Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), former SHIELD ally Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), CIA agent Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman), and the Avenger War Machine/ James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), alongside introducing the new characters played by Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke. But we still don't have names for either of the latter two.

Nick Fury (Jackson) walks out of a spaceship at the start of the Secret Invasion trailer, before walking into a bar I'm guessing is in Eastern Europe, given the language on the signage at the door. "For years, you've been avoiding Earth. I have called for your help plenty of other times and you've been pretty content to let those calls go straight to voicemail," Maria Hill (Smulders) says to Fury as he sits down. Fury — who has grown quite a beard in the years he's been away — nonchalantly replies: "Yeah well, this is different."

Elsewhere in the Secret Invasion trailer, Fury questions James Rhodes (Cheadle) how much he knows about his security detail. There's a brief shot of Everett K. Ross (Freeman) — who's also part of the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — before Talos (Mendelsohn) comes on screen to warn Fury: "We've got to be very careful now." Cut to another scene, where Talos is confronted by a dozen lookalikes — they are clearly all Skrulls.

Following an explosion in a different shot — also somewhere in Eastern Europe — the Secret Invasion trailer introduces Olivia Colman's character who tells Fury: "You're in no shape for this fight that lies before us." As Rhodes and Hill walk through corridors or slink through dimly-lit alleyways respectively, Emilia Clarke shows up to say: "This is just the beginning."

It's unclear who she's speaking to, but it's Fury who responds via voiceover: "This is my war, alone. And I'm the last person standing between them and what they really want." The Secret Invasion trailer ends with a Skrull (not disguised) screaming, a helicopter firing at a convoy, and Talos asking the question on everyone's minds: "And what is that?" Unfortunately, there's no answer, as the Secret Invasion trailer cuts to title card.

On stage at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also revealed that Secret Invasion will lead straight into the six-episode Cheadle-led Armor Wars, which has yet to begin production.

Secret Invasion is out in early 2023 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion

  • Genre Action, Drama, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonalad, Carmen Ejogo
  • Director
    Thomas Bezucha, Ali Selim
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Kyle Bradstreet, Jonathan Schwartz
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Secret Invasion, Secret Invasion trailer, Secret Invasion series, Secret Invasion Marvel, Secret Invasion MCU, Secret Invasion cast, Marvel, MCU, MCU Phase 5, Disney, D23 Expo 2022, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer: No Helmet, Mandalorian No More

Related Stories

Secret Invasion Trailer: Nick Fury's War Pulls in Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a Discounts Revealed
  2. Amazon Kickstarter Deals: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches, More
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  4. Disney+ Hotstar Announces Mahabharata, Showtime and More at D23 Expo 2022
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Neo With Snapdragon SoCs Launched: Details
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Main Sensor Launched: Details
  7. Oppo F21s Pro Series to Launch in India Soon: Details
  8. Watch the Teaser for Kajol-Led The Good Wife, Coming to Disney+ Hotstar
  9. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  10. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Thunderbolts Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour Lead Lineup
  2. Werewolf by Night Trailer: Marvel Halloween Special Sets October 7 Release Date
  3. Secret Invasion Trailer: Nick Fury's War Pulls in Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman
  4. The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer: No Helmet, Mandalorian No More
  5. Andor Final Trailer: War Erupts as the Rebellion Sets Their Plan in Motion in Star Wars Series
  6. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Tales of the Jedi Trailer and Release Dates Unveiled
  7. ED Raids Promoters of Kolkata-Based Mobile Gaming App, Seizes Over Rs. 7 Crore in Cash
  8. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  9. Twitter Puts a Limit on Edit Button, Only Five Edits Allowed Within 30 Minutes: Report
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Announces Mahabharata, Showtime, Koffee With Karan Season 8 at D23 Expo 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.