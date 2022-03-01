Technology News
Ukraine Crisis: Disney, Warner Bros, Sony Pictures Halt Film Releases in Russia

The Batman, Turning Red, Morbius release has been paused in Russia.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 1 March 2022 14:25 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @SonyPictures

Sony Pictures said it would pause its planned theatrical releases in Russia

  • Warner Bros. has pulled The Batman from releasing in Russia
  • Several multinationals have already distanced themselves from Russia
  • Facebook, Twitter took steps to limit the dissemination of information

Disney and Sony Pictures are suspending the release of their films in theaters in Russia after Moscow's assault on Ukraine, the companies announced separately on Monday.

It follows the example of other major firms choosing to pull out of the country since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion last week.

Warner Bros. has pulled The Batman from releasing in Russia. The Robert Pattinson-starrer was set to release in the country on March 3. “We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy,” a WarnerMedia spokesperson said in a statement.

"Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar," Disney said in a statement.

"We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation," the US entertainment giant added.

"In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees."

Sony Pictures also said it would pause its planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming title Morbius.

This is due to "the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region," the company said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly."

Several multinationals have already distanced themselves from Russia in recent days.

Facebook, Twitter, and Microsoft took steps on Monday to limit the dissemination of information from news outlets affiliated with the Russian government.

More drastically, British oil companies BP and Shell have announced that they are dumping their shares in joint projects with Russian oil groups.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
The Batman

The Batman

  • Release Date 4 March 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama, Superhero
  • Cast
    Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell
  • Director Matt Reeves
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark
  • Production Warner Bros. Pictures
Turning Red Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Turning Red

  • Release Date 11 March 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Hyein Park, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho, James Hong
  • Director Domee Shi
  • Music Ludwig Göransson
  • Producer Lindsey Collins
  • Production Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar Animation Studios
  • Certificate 3+
Morbius

Morbius

  • Release Date 1 April 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Superhero
  • Cast
    Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson
  • Director Daniel Espinosa
  • Music Jon Ekstrand
  • Producer Matt Tolmach, Avi Arad, Lucas Foster
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, Arad Productions, Matt Tolmach Productions
Further reading: Warner Bros, Disney, The Batman, Sony Pictures, Turning Red, Morbius, Russia, Ukraine, Russia Ukraine War, Ukraine Russia Crisis, Russia Attack, Ukraine Crisis, Vladimir Putin
