Technology News
loading

RRR OTT Release Date Set for May 20 on Netflix and Zee5

RRR is coming to streaming nearly two months after it released in theatres.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 19 May 2022 16:20 IST
RRR OTT Release Date Set for May 20 on Netflix and Zee5

Photo Credit: DVV Entertainment

Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in RRR posters

Highlights
  • RRR comes to Zee5 at 12am midnight on Friday
  • RRR will be available on Netflix from 12pm noon
  • Zee5 subscribers can watch RRR without paying extra

RRR is set to release Friday, May 20 on Netflix and Zee5. The Hindi-language dub will premiere on Netflix 12pm noon IST on Friday, while the original Telugu version and dubs in three languages — Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam — will be available on Zee5 at 12am midnight IST. That means RRR will be available 12 hours earlier on Zee5. The other thing to note here is that Zee5 had originally announced that RRR would be available under the video-on-demand (VoD) option, meaning even those with a Zee5 subscription would need to pay for it. The latest announcement, however, confirms that this will no longer be the case as existing Zee5 users will be able to watch it at no extra cost.

In a prepared statement, RRR director S.S Rajamouli said: "It was exhilarating to see RRR being received well with audiences, not just in India but also internationally. We are excited to now take RRR to film lovers in over 190 countries with Netflix. Nowadays, content is breaking language barriers and tapping into audiences around the world- and Netflix will give RRR a platform to do just that!"

RRR comes to OTT platforms nearly two months after it was released in theatres — in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam — on March 25. The period action drama opened to a phenomenal response at the box office, collecting nearly Rs. 1,132 crore at the worldwide box office during its run. RRR currently stands as the fourth highest-grossing Indian title globally, after the Kannada actioner KGF: Chapter 2, Rajamouli's own 2017 release Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and the Aamir Khan-led sports drama Dangal.

Headlined by Jr NTR as the tribal leader Bheem and Ram Charan as the revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju, RRR cast includes Ajay Devgn as Rama Raju's father Venkata Raju, Alia Bhatt as Rama Raju's cousin and fiancé Sita, Shriya Saran as Rama Raju's mother Sarojini, and Ray Stevenson as the antagonist Governor Scott Buxton. It is produced by D. V. V. Danayya, who has previously backed films such as the romantic comedy Ninnu Kori, and the actioner Vinaya Vidheya Rama. RRR is a production of Danayya's DVV Entertainment.

RRR releases May 20 on Netflix in Hindi, and Zee5 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Zee5 has said that it will offer RRR in 4K Ultra HD resolution and with support for Dolby Atmos audio.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
RRR Book Your Tickets Watch on BookMyShow

RRR

  • Release Date 25 March 2022
  • Language Telugu
  • Genre Action, Drama, History
  • Duration 3h
  • Cast
    N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Spandan Chaturvedi, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran
  • Director S. S. Rajamouli
  • Music M. Keeravani
  • Producer D. V. Danayya
  • Production DVV Entertainment
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RRR, Netflix, Zee5, RRR ott release date, SS Rajamouli, RRR Hindi, DVV Entertainment, RRR Telugu, RRR Tamil, RRR Malayalam, RRR Kannada
Elon Musk Shares Mock Tweets Amid Tesla's Cut From S&P 500 ESG Index Over Discrimination Claims, Accidents
Moto G62 5G Spotted on Malaysian Certification Website SIRIM, May Launch Soon

Related Stories

RRR OTT Release Date Set for May 20 on Netflix and Zee5
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RRR Netflix Release Date Revealed, Zee5 Switches Tack
  2. TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched in India: Details
  3. HP Refreshes Its Omen 16 and Victus 15 Laptops With Revamped Thermals
  4. Moto G71s 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  6. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch to Include Pad Air Tablet, Enco R TWS Earbuds
  8. Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro Set to Debut on May 24
  9. Twitter CEO Defends Anti-Bot Efforts, Musk Replies With Poo Emoji
  10. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Indian IT Sector Growth Boom to End Due to Soaring Inflation, Supply Chain Issues, Predict JP Morgan Analysts
  2. RRR OTT Release Date Set for May 20 on Netflix and Zee5
  3. Axie Infinity’s Discord Bot Targetted by Hackers: Here's What You Need to Know
  4. Squid Game Season 2 Unlikely to Release Before Late 2023, Early 2024 on Netflix
  5. iQoo Z5 New Model With 5,880mAh Battery, 12GB RAM, Tipped by Alleged TENAA Listing
  6. Moto G62 5G Spotted on Malaysian Certification Website SIRIM, May Launch Soon
  7. Acer TravelMate, ConceptD Series Refreshed With New Intel, AMD Processors: Details
  8. Elon Musk Shares Mock Tweets Amid Tesla's Cut From S&P 500 ESG Index Over Discrimination Claims, Accidents
  9. Gandhi Series: Pratik Gandhi to Play Bapu in TV Show Based on Ramachandra Guha's Two Books
  10. Huawei Watch Fit 2 With 1.74-Inch AMOLED Display, Link Design, and Three Models Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.