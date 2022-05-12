RRR is releasing on May 20 on BookMyShow Stream, the platform has announced, and will enjoy a 13-day exclusivity window. S.S. Rajamouli's epic period drama — the third-highest grossing Indian movie ever, after Rajamouli's own period drama Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and the Aamir Khan-led sports drama Dangal — will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada in 4K. But not all versions will launch simultaneously. RRR's Hindi-language dub launches first on May 20 on BookMyShow Stream, with the original Telugu-language version following June 2 alongside Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada dubs. On June 2, RRR will also be available on Apple TV (formerly iTunes), Google Play Movies, and YouTube Movies in all languages.

Released on March 25 in cinemas, RRR arrives on BookMyShow's video-on-demand platform nearly eight weeks after its theatrical release. There is no word on when RRR will be available on subscription-based streaming services in India, colloquially known as OTT platforms.

“After a stupendous theatrical success, crossing a whopping 13 million tickets sold on BookMyShow for the film, we are absolutely thrilled to announce that RRR (Hindi) will make an exclusive appearance on BookMyShow Stream on May 20th for fans that missed it in the theatres or those keen on a second watch, right from the comfort of their homes," BookMyShow cinemas COO Ashish Saksena said in a prepared statement. "The excitement around and interest for the film continue to peak with the initial few hours of the pre-booking already off to a momentous start. This is a testament to the sheer grandeur, iconic characters, creative effect, and immersive storyline of the movie which has opened the doors for pan-India cross cultural adoption.

"With movies like RRR and Gangubai Kathiwadi making their way to BookMyShow Stream, we are confident that more large-scale, leading Indian studios and producers will warm up to the [transactional video-on-demand, or TVOD] model and utilise this category to the economic potential that it is capable of generating. It is only a matter of time before TVOD finds itself to be sitting amongst the compelling forms of cinema consumption post a theatrical run for films in India.”

Directed by Rajamouli off a script by his father KV Vijayendra Prasad, RRR revolves around the fictional friendship between Jr NTR's tribal leader Bheem and Ram Charan's revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju. It is Jr NTR's fourth film with Rajamouli after the 2001 actioner Student No 1, the action-thriller Simhadri, and the fantasy movie Yamadonga. Charan, on the other hand, had previously teamed up with the filmmaker for the 2009 reincarnation saga Magadheera. The RRR cast includes Ajay Devgn as Rama Raju's father Venkata Raju, Alia Bhatt as Rama Raju's cousin and fiancé Sita, Shriya Sisaran as Rama Raju's mother Sarojini, and Ray Stevenson as the antagonist Governor Scott Buxton.

RRR (Hindi) is out May 20 on BookMyShow Stream, and June 2 on Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and YouTube Movies. RRR's Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions are out June 2 on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, and YouTube Movies. Pre-bookings are open for RRR on BookMyShow Stream. You can buy it for Rs. 899, or you can choose to rent it for Rs. 349.