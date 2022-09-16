Technology News
loading

Rogue Squadron: Patty Jenkins-Helmed Star Wars Spin-Off Movie Removed From Disney’s Calendar: Report

Rogue Squadron was originally set to release on December 22, 2023, and now appears to have been delayed indefinitely.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 16 September 2022 18:51 IST
Rogue Squadron: Patty Jenkins-Helmed Star Wars Spin-Off Movie Removed From Disney’s Calendar: Report

Photo Credit: Aaron Poole/ AMPAS

While Rogue Squadron is knocked off the schedule, director Jenkins is still committed to Wonder Woman 3

Highlights
  • It was delayed from a 2022 release due to Jenkins’ scheduling conflicts
  • Lucasfilm currently has three other Star Wars films in the pipeline
  • Disney announced release dates for Snow White, Inside Out 2, and more

Rogue Squadron has been reportedly removed from Disney's schedule. As per Variety, the Patty Jenkins-helmed Star Wars spin-off film has been scrubbed from the studio's production calendar. The movie was slated to release on December 22, 2023, and now seems to have been delayed indefinitely, as development continues. Rogue Squadron was previously pushed back from a 2022 release, owing to Jenkins' scheduling conflicts and other commitments. The filmmaker is currently attached to the third Wonder Woman movie and a Cleopatra biopic — both led by Gal Gadot.

The next big silver-screen story in Lucasfilm's space opera saga, takes after EA's starfighter combat video game, Star Wars: Squadrons. The first-person multiplayer title saw players fitted in orange uniforms sent out on 5v5 dogfights. Rogue Squadron was expected to be the first Star Wars movie to grace theatres since 2019's The Rise of the Skywalker. Jenkins was brought on to direct the film back in December 2020, while fans were treated to Disney+ series such as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Walt Disney dropped a slew of release dates for the studio's upcoming projects, including the Rachel Zegler-led Snow White live-action remake — releasing on March 22, 2024. The film was unveiled at Disney's D23 Expo, late last week, but did not have a release window. Similarly, Barry Jenkins' The Lion King prequel, Mufasa is set for a July 5, 2024 release, while Inside Out 2 arrives on June 14, 2024. The sequel to the Oscar-winning animated film picks up with Riley as a teenager, dealing with a whirlwind of complicated emotions that come with adolescence.

Disney's D23 Expo: The Little Mermaid, Inside Out 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, and More

Besides Rogue Squadron, Lucasfilm has three separate Star Wars feature films in the pipeline. One with Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), another with Rian Johnson (Knives Out), and a third with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Currently, there isn't enough information on these films, so there's no telling if they will hit theatres or go straight to Disney+.

The studio also shifted release dates for its theme-park ride adaptation, Haunted Mansion. The film was initially planned for a March 2023 release, but will now open on August 11, 2023. The new date coincides with Sony Pictures' Gran Turismo movie release date, which recently saw David Harbour (Stranger Things) getting inducted into the cast lineup. An untitled MCU movie has also been pushed from February 16, 2024, to September 6, 2024.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Rogue Squadron

Rogue Squadron

  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure
  • Director
    Patty Jenkins
  • Producer
    Kathleen Kennedy
  • Production
    Lucasfilm
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: rogue squadron, rogue squadron movie, rogue squadron movie delayed, patty jenkins, star wars, lucasfilm, disney, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Vivo X Fold+ Leaked Images Hint at Design, Specifications: Details
UIDAI to Prompt Aadhaar Card Holders to Update Biometrics Once Every 10 Years, Says Official

Related Stories

Rogue Squadron: Patty Jenkins-Helmed Star Wars Spin-Off Movie Removed From Disney’s Calendar: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  2. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  3. Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched in India: Details
  4. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  5. iPhone 14 Lineup, Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2nd Gen) First Sale in India Today
  6. Vivo X80 Lite Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online: Details Here
  7. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  8. EU Proposes Draft Rules to Assess Cybersecurity Risks on Smart Devices
  9. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra First Impressions: Checking All the Boxes
#Latest Stories
  1. UIDAI to Prompt Aadhaar Card Holders to Update Biometrics Once Every 10 Years, Says Official
  2. Rogue Squadron: Patty Jenkins-Helmed Star Wars Spin-Off Movie Removed From Disney’s Calendar: Report
  3. Vivo X Fold+ Leaked Images Hint at Design, Specifications: Details
  4. Self-Spreading Malware Attacking Gamers, Stealing Credentials via YouTube: Kaspersky
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  6. Blankos Block Party Becomes First Web3 Title to Be Listed on Epic Games Store
  7. Tecno Pop 6 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery, 6.56-Inch Display to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  8. Oppo K10x With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Heat Dissipation System Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme Festive Days With Offers, Discounts of Up to Rs. 16,000 on Smartphones, Laptops Announced
  10. Dogecoin Rises as Second Largest PoW Cryptocurrency Following Ethereum Merge Arrival
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.