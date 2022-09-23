Technology News
Roger Federer's Last Match: How to Watch Laver Cup 2022 Live Stream in India

The three-day-long tournament serves as the Swiss veteran Roger Federer’s final competitive match.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Richa Sharma |  Updated: 23 September 2022 14:00 IST
Roger Federer's Last Match: How to Watch Laver Cup 2022 Live Stream in India

Photo Credit: Laver Cup

Roger Federer has had an illustrious 24-year-long career in tennis

Highlights
  • Federer plays for Team Europe, alongside Nadal, Djokovic, Murray
  • Day one doubles game, featuring Federer, won't begin before midnight
  • Team Europe won the last four annual Laver Cups

Laver Cup 2022, on the surface, might be the battleground for Team Europe v Team World. But it's the 20-time Grand Slam-winning Roger Federer who is bound to steal the limelight. Last week, the Swiss veteran professional tennis player confirmed that the three-day-long tournament marks the end of his competitive career. Being presented with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries over the past three years, the 41-year-old tennis star has now decided to move on. “I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits,” Federer said in a voice note.

Federer, who plays for Team Europe, will be joined by career rivals Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. Each day of the tournament is scheduled to have one doubles game — and on day one, the Swiss legend will partner with favourite Nadal. “For us to go through a career that we both have had and to come out on the other side and being able to have a nice relationship is maybe a great message to not just tennis but sports and maybe even beyond,” he told The Guardian.

Laver Cup 2022 teams

Captained by Swedish maestro Björn Borg, the remaining Team Europe lineup includes Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, and current World No. 2 Casper Rudd — the youngest of the bunch, hailing from Norway.

Meanwhile, Team World, led by John McEnroe, mostly consists of Americans. From the US, we've got Jack Sock, Frances Tiafoe, and Taylor Fritz. Then there's Félix Auger-Aliassime from Canada, the second-youngest player ranked in ATP's top ten. Diego Schwartzman from Argentina, and the Australian Alex de Minaur close out the list.

With that, here's how you can watch Roger Federer's last match in 2022 Laver Cup online:

Roger Federer: Laver Cup 2022 date, time, and schedule

In India, the Laver Cup begins Friday, September 23 at 5pm IST, and is scheduled to run until Sunday, September 25.

If you're keen on only watching Federer play, you're in for a long night. Federer's (first and) last match, with Nadal, is not scheduled until the very end of day one, as part of the night session. With the night session kicking off at 11pm IST with a singles match featuring Murray, don't expect Federer on court before midnight Saturday India time.

On day two, September 24, matches again begin at 5pm IST, while the third and final day sees an earlier start at 4pm IST. Tournaments will be streamed live from the O2 Arena in London — the last four editions witnessed Team Europe taking the trophy.

Roger Federer: How to watch Laver Cup 2022 in India

The 2022 Laver Cup will be streamed exclusively on the SonyLIV app and website. To watch the tournament, users will be required to purchase a LIV Premium subscription, costing Rs. 299 per month — offering live sports events, SonyLIV originals, and international shows.

There's a 'Mobile Only' SonyLIV plan as well, which is listed at Rs. 599 annually. On top of that, you can avail cashback offers if you pay using MobiKwik.

SonyLIV has apps for most major platforms, including Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Fire TV.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Comments

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Roger Federer's Last Match: How to Watch Laver Cup 2022 Live Stream in India
Comment
