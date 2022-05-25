Rita Moreno has joined the cast of Fast X, the next Fast & Furious movie.

The 90-year-old actor will play the grandmother of franchise's lead character Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, in the 10th instalment of Fast & Furious.

Diesel shared the news of Moreno's casting in a video message, in which he appeared with the veteran actor and his co-star Michelle Rodriguez.

"It's been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she's here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile. I'm so blessed," Diesel said, sitting between Moreno and Rodriguez.

Moreno said, "You know what, I think I was getting... I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn't that nice? The answer is yes, I'll do it. And yes, not only do it, but I'm tickled. I'm tickled to hell to do it. I'm so thrilled. It's going to be such fun!"

Last year, Diesel had told Variety that he wanted to rope in Moreno to play his grandmother in the long-running action franchise.

Moreno joins fellow newcomers Brie Larson and Jason Momoa in the cast, which also include franchise regulars Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and Sung Kang.

Louis Leterrier is set to helm Fast X, taking over the directing duties from Justin Lin, who exited the project just days into shooting.

Fast X is slated to release May 19, 2023 in cinemas worldwide.