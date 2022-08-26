Technology News
Rick and Morty Season 6 India Release Date Set for September 5 on Netflix

Rick and Morty season 6 begins September 4 on Adult Swim in the US.

By Rahul Chettiyar |  Updated: 26 August 2022 13:24 IST
Rick and Morty Season 6 India Release Date Set for September 5 on Netflix
Highlights
  • Rick and Morty season 6 premieres every Monday in India
  • The show will pick up right after season 5 featuring Evil Morty
  • Rick and Morty has been already renewed until season 10

Rick and Morty season 6 will be out September 5 on Netflix in India. Gadgets 360 has discovered that the much-anticipated follow-up to Adult Swim's animated comedy series is coming to Netflix next month. Adult Swim confirmed last month that Rick and Morty was returning for their sixth season on September 4 at 11pm PST, for the US audiences. But, in India and the rest of the world, rights to the show are held by Netflix, which has the last five seasons streaming on their platform now.

Season 5 had a global release strategy, where the Rick and Morty episodes aired on a weekly day-and-date basis on Netflix in India. Prior to that, episodes were released altogether on Netflix, long after the US debut. It is worth noting that the first half of Rick and Morty season 4 was released together after episodes 1–5 were done airing on Adult Swim. The second half was then made available weekly — albeit a week after the initial US broadcast.

Now that Rick and Morty season 6 is set for a September 5 release date in India, it is likely that Netflix will follow a global release strategy. Currently, there are no details on premiere timings, but if we were to go by with what happened with season 5, then you can expect new season 6 episodes to drop 12:30pm IST every Monday. The Emmy award-winning dark-comedy series will pick up right after season 5, which saw Evil Morty travelling to another dimension, as his alcoholic grandfather, Rick Sanchez runs out of portal fluid.

Rick and Morty has been renewed until season 10, with the writing process already underway for seasons 7 and 8. During the official announcement for the sixth season, President Ouweleen promised another “iconic season,” following the cosmic tales of the titular dynamic duo.

Furthermore, Adult Swim also announced a Rick and Morty anime spin-off series. The show will be conceived by Tower of God creator Takashi Sano, and will feature a similar art style to two shorts that were released on the Adult Swim YouTube channel. Titled “Summer Meets God” and “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider,” the special episodes run separately from the main storyline and were released as proof of concept.

Rick and Morty season 6 premieres September 5 on Netflix in India. Rick and Morty seasons 1 to 5 are now available on the platform.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Release Date 5 September 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Justin Roiland, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer
  • Production
    Williams Street, Green Portal Productions, Harmonius Claptrap
  • Certificate 18+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Rick and Morty Season 6 India Release Date Set for September 5 on Netflix
