Resident Evil Trailer Out: Netflix Unveils Chilling Teasers for New Live-Action Series

Resident Evil series will be out on Netflix on July 14.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 13 May 2022 19:48 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

A still from the Resident Evil trailer

  • The first Resident Evil teaser introduces us to New Racoon City
  • The second teaser highlights Umbrella Corporation's nefarious ways
  • Resident Evil is based on a fresh story

Resident Evil trailer is out. Netflix has unveiled two teaser trailers for its live-action Resident Evil series to pique the curiosity of fans. The first one begins in the current year, with sisters Jade and Billie Wesker shifting to the company town of New Racoon City to be with their father Albert Wesker, a scientist who is involved in some shady experiments. The action then shifts to London in 2036, with the Wesker daughters trying to stay alive amid a zombie apocalypse.

The second Resident Evil teaser trailer introduces us to the multinational conglomerate Umbrella Corporation, as it works on Joy, "an anti-depressant that cures OCD, lowers anxiety, and increases focus". The only problem is that it contains the Tyrant Virus, also known as T-virus, which essentially created many of the monsters seen in the Resident Evil game. We subsequently see terrifying creatures — right from zombies to a giant spider — wreak havoc as the human race fights for survival.

The teaser ends with the chilling line, "So, we know what goes on the warning label," which underlines Umbrella Corporation's nefarious motives.

Resident Evil Netflix trailer #1

Resident Evil Netflix trailer #2

While both Resident Evil teasers are gory and disturbing, they don't really feature too many references to the franchise as we know it. This, however, is not too surprising as Andrew Dabb, the showrunner on the live-action Netflix series, never wanted it to be a "definitive" take on the Resident Evil brand. While talking about the Resident Evil story, he said that that the Netflix series will feature a new plot, unrelated to the ones seen in the 2021 film adaptation Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City and the Netflix animated miniseries Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

Dabb told IGN: "I don't believe that a definitive adaptation of Resident Evil exists. I don't see our show as definitive either. Resident Evil is too big to be defined by one thing.”

The Resident Evil cast includes Seina Agudong as Billie, Tamara Smart as Jade, and Lance Reddick as Wesker.

Resident Evil will be out July 14 on Netflix, with all episodes dropping on release date.

