Ranveer vs Wild trailer and release date are out. On Friday, Netflix released a 40-second teaser trailer for its first interactive adventure special from India — led by Ranveer Singh and Man vs Wild host Bear Grylls — which revealed that it will debut July 8 on the streaming platform. In the Ranveer vs Wild trailer, we see the Bollywood actor on the run from bears in his bid to survive in the wild. Singh soon informs us that his fate and actions will be controlled by us. In a particularly gripping sequence, we have to decide whether he should play dead before a bear, or try amusing the animal with his dancing skills. We also get a glimpse of the adventurer Grylls doing what he does best — survive.

Monika Shergill, VP Content, Netflix India, said in a prepared statement: “We are excited to take audiences on the ultimate adventure with the high octane and unstoppable Ranveer Singh and the world's best survival expert, Bear Grylls in Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. Netflix brings India's first-ever interactive adventure special that will give audiences all over the world the controls to test Ranveer Singh, as he pushes his boundaries in this adrenaline-pumping experience of a lifetime.”

Ranveer vs Wild is produced by Banijay Asia, in association with The Natural Studios.

For Grylls, Ranveer vs Wild is not the first time has teamed up with an Indian celebrity for an adventure. The likes of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and fellow actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, and Rajinikanth have previously joined Grylls on his adventures. This will also be Grylls' second interactive adventure for Netflix after You vs Wild, which released in 2019.

For Singh, this will mark his maiden foray into the digital space, as well as his first collaboration with Netflix. Ranveer vs Wild is out July 8 on Netflix.