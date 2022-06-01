Technology News
loading

Rachel Zegler Cast in Hunger Games Prequel Movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Zegler will play Lucy Gray Baird, a mentee of Coriolanus Snow.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 1 June 2022 17:12 IST
Rachel Zegler Cast in Hunger Games Prequel Movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Photo Credit: West Side Story

Hunger Games veteran Francis Lawrence will direct the upcoming film

Highlights
  • The movie is being adapted from Suzanne Collins’ 2020 book of same name
  • The movie will begin production later this year
  • Tom Blyth will play the young Snow

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler is set to play the lead in The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Zegler first prompted speculation about her casting by tweeting on Monday night, "listen up….. can y'all grow restfully? are you becoming an individual resting decisively?”. Fans were quick to point out that the first letter of each word in her tweet spelled out the main character's name, Lucy Gray Baird.

The Hunger Games prequel movie is being adapted from Suzanne Collins' 2020 book of the same name, which takes place decades before Katniss Everdeen's adventures in The Hunger Games.

Jennifer Lawrence originally played Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games franchise, but she is unlikely to make an appearance given the story's setting.

The story of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes revolves around Coriolanus Snow, an ambitious boy who eventually becomes the tyrannical leader of the dystopian country of Panem. Tom Blyth will play the young Snow.

In the film, Snow will be chosen to mentor Lucy Gray, the female tribute from the impoverished District 12, during the 10th Hunger Games.

As shown in the original film series, the games — a televised event — randomly select two teenagers from each district to fight to the death.

Hunger Games veteran Francis Lawrence will direct the upcoming film, which will begin production later this year.

“Like everybody, I first saw Rachel Zegler in West Side Story, and like everybody, I knew I was watching a star who would command the screen for a generation,” Lawrence said in a prepared statement. “Lucy Gray is a perfect match for her as an actress: the character is bold, independent and defiant, but also vulnerable, emotional and loving. Rachel will make this character unforgettable.”

“When you read Suzanne's book, Lucy Gray's emotional intelligence, physical agility, and fiercely powerful, determined singing voice shine through. Rachel embodies all of those skills — she is the perfect choice for our Lucy Gray,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Nathan Kahane said.

Franchise producer Nina Jacobson and her producing partner Brad Simpson will oversee the latest Hunger Games instalment, along with Lawrence.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
West Side Story (2021) Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

West Side Story (2021)

  • Release Date 10 December 2021
  • Language English, Spanish
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Musical, Romance
  • Duration 2h 36min
  • Cast
    Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Rita Moreno, Brian d'Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Josh Andrés Rivera, Iris Men, Mike Iveson, Jamila Velazquez, Annelise Cepero, Jamie Harris, Curtiss Cook
  • Director Steven Spielberg
  • Music Leonard Bernstein
  • Producer Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Kevin McCollum
  • Production Amblin Entertainment, TSG Entertainment
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Hunger Games, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Rachel Zegler, Francis Lawrence, Lionsgate, Hollywood
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro May Ditch the Rotating Bezels: Report

Related Stories

Rachel Zegler Cast in Hunger Games Prequel Movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  2. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  3. LeTV Y1 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Design Launched: All Details Here
  4. Amazfit GTS 2 New Version India Launch on June 5: All Details
  5. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  6. Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped on June 9: All Details Here
  7. Moto E32s With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on June 2
  8. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Xiaomi Pad 6 Series Tipped to Sport Qualcomm, MediaTek SoCs, 120W Charging
#Latest Stories
  1. The Mandalorian Season 4 Confirmed, Creator Jon Favreau Reveals Writing Is 'More Precise'
  2. Indian PC Market Saw Record 5.8 Million Shipments in Q1 2022, Grew 48 Percent YoY: Canalys 
  3. Garmin Forerunner 255, Forerunner 955 Smartwatches With Racing Widget, Morning Report Feature Launched
  4. Apple Shifting iPad Production From China to Vietnam Amid Supply Chain Issues: Report
  5. SpaceX to Receive Final Environmental Assessment From US’s Aviation Agency on June 13
  6. Binance Announces Crypto Awareness Tour in Africa as Adoption Numbers Spike in 2021
  7. Rachel Zegler Cast in Hunger Games Prequel Movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro May Ditch the Rotating Bezels: Report
  9. UK Regulators to Bring Risk Management Laws In Case Stablecoin Projects Fail
  10. Amazon Accuses US Antitrust Bill for Unfairly Targeting the Retailer With Strict Regulations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.