R Madhavan, VistaVerse Announce Free Movie Tickets, NFTs of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

VistaVerse with the film Rocketry plans to offer a complimentary gift bundle that benefits its community of followers and others.

By ANI | Updated: 24 June 2022 15:34 IST
R Madhavan, VistaVerse Announce Free Movie Tickets, NFTs of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Photo Credit: VistaVerse

Free movie tickets for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be provided to everyone

Highlights
  • VistaVerse with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect plans to offer a free gift
  • Free movie tickets will be provided to those who registers on the website
  • Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biopic on the life of Nambi Narayan

Riding the phenomenal global wave of being on the metaverse, people's desire to merge with the metaverse and own NFT collectables has increased exponentially. Adding to this phenomenon, Vistas Media Capital incubated its own metaverse titled 'VistaVerse', with a collection of incredibly popular NFTs. After successfully releasing NFTs of the superhit film, Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, VistaVerse has announced yet another set of highly collectable NFTs, this time for R Madhavan's critically acclaimed upcoming movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

VistaVerse's first metaverse 'Experience' began at the Cannes Film Festival this year and the company has a strong and growing list of signups from major celebrities, brands, musicians, gaming companies, artists, and production houses, with an offer of a one-stop creator experience for a comprehensive yet exciting metaverse presence.

Currently, VistaVerse with the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect plans to offer a complimentary gift bundle that benefits its community of followers and others. Free movie tickets will be provided to anyone and everyone who registers on the website, but only whilst the tickets last! This singular metaverse experience will offer benefits not just to the registered NFT users but also to those who intend on experiencing the newly acquired digital world.

All you have to do is visit the website and register yourself. After registration, you will be granted a movie e-code which is your pass to earn the free ticket to watch the film. With this, you are also entitled to earn a free NFT of the movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and also a free parcel of virtual land, for the soon-to-be-launched VistaVerse.

Rocketry is a biopic on the life of Nambi Narayan, a one-time scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was falsely accused of being an espionage agent. The film is written, produced, and directed by R Madhavan, who is the protagonist of the film. Playing the female lead alongside R Madhavan is Simran. The plot of the film is set in Narayan's days as a grad student at Princeton University, prior to him analysing work as a scientist and being falsely accused of being an espionage agent.

Commenting on R Madhavan's Rocketry's first-ever NFT drop, Abhayanand Singh, Group CEO of Vistas Media Capital states, "We are delighted to announce the NFTs of such a powerful film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. We believe VistaVerse to be the perfect destination to provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to experience the metaverse and all it can do. This will surely enable a wide reach of audiences all over the world."

Commenting on Rocketry's first-ever NFT drop, R Madhavan said, "This movie is a labour of love. It's a dream that I had and the entire cast and crew gave it their all to bring it to fruition. I'm overjoyed that the long-awaited film on Nambi Narayanan is finally being presented on the epic stage that it deserves. Along with the film, fans are offered a whole package deal which has allowed them to be a part of India's rich modern history and experience the world of the film in the most gratis manner."

To take advantage of the many benefits of this partnership, sign up and follow all social media handles of VistaVerse. VistaVerse, launched by Fantico Pte Ltd, is a subsidiary of Vistas Media Capital (VMC). VMC is a leading media content and technology company, headquartered in Singapore that operates and invests in ventures across the various ecosystems of the global media and entertainment industry. VMC's businesses and venture investments are diversified across global content production and distribution, streaming platforms, animation & VFX studio, Blockchain technology & Metaverse applications, gaming, digital media marketing, events, and award IPs.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

  • Release Date 1 July 2022
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Cast
    R. Madhavan, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Shyam Renganathan, Muralidaran, Karthik Kumar, Gulshan Grover, Dinesh Prabhakar, Mohan Raman, Ron Donachie, Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Bijou Thaangjam, Jagan, Rajeev Ravindranathan, Sam Mohan, Bhawsheel, Suriya, Shah Rukh Khan
  • Director
    R. Madhavan
  • Music Sam C. S., Divakar Subramaniam
  • Producer
    Sarita Madhavan, R. Madhavan, Varghese Moolan, Vijay Moolan
  • Production
    Tricolour Films, Varghese Moolan Pictures
