Qala Song: Netflix Unveils BTS Sneak Peek for Tripti Dimri-Led Movie

Netflix's Qala is billed as a heartbreaking story about a daughter who craves her mother’s love.

By Rahul Chettiyar |  Updated: 29 August 2022 18:31 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

  • The sneak peek for Qala features a musical piece called Phero Na Najariya
  • Qala marks the second feature film entry for director Anvitaa Dutt
  • Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, makes his acting debut in Netflix's Qala

Qala just revealed a sneak peek trailer, powered by a sweet musical piece. On Monday, at an event in Mumbai, Netflix unveiled a fresh look at the upcoming Anvitaa Dutt-directed film, focusing on classical musicians in the early 1930s and late 1940s. Qala marks the second collaboration between the director and Tripti Dimri, following Netflix's horror drama Bulbbul. Dutt, who served as a lyricist for a major portion of her career, is back with her second directorial feature, which she orchestrates from an original script.

A musical setpiece — ghazal — dictates the sombre tone for the new teaser for Qala. Dimri is the centre of attention, singing “Phero Na Najariya” by Amit Trivedi and Kausar Munir, as random production clips pop up. The Netflix original film is billed as a heartbreaking story about a daughter who craves her mother's love. This theme strongly resonates with the song, which is a request to not look/ walk away and focus all attention on the singer — here Dimri. There also seems to be a live audience before her, including some kind of a foreigner, which makes sense since this is set years before India's independence.

Swastika Mukherjee plays the estranged mother, who gets worse for wear as time passes, losing the little connection she had with her daughter. “Mother-daughter relationships are sacred and often complicated,” said Dutt in a prepared statement. “I am ecstatic to have such incredible actors on board and cannot wait for the world to discover the film with Tripti, Babil, and Swastika.” It is worth mentioning that Babil is the son of late actor Irrfan Khan (The Lunchbox), and will be making his acting debut with Qala.

Qala also stars Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma, and Ashish Singh. The new film sees Netflix expanding its partnership with Clean Slate Filmz banner. The production company is co-owned by actress Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh — the former also unveiled a new BTS look at her upcoming sports biopic Chakda ‘Xpress earlier today.

Currently, there is no release window for Netflix's Qala.

  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Tripti Dimri, Babil Khan, Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma, Ashish Singh
  • Director
    Anvitaa Dutt
  • Music Amit Trivedi
  • Producer
    Karnesh Ssharma
  • Production
    Clean Slate Filmz
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
