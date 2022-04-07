Technology News
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anthony Mackie Action Movie Ending Things Bought by Amazon Prime Video

Said to be similar to James Cameron's True Lies.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 7 April 2022 13:53 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anthony Mackie Action Movie Ending Things Bought by Amazon Prime Video

Ending Things is said to be similar to James Cameron's 1994 action-comedy True Lies

  • Anthony Mackie made his directorial debut with Spark
  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas' recent release was The Matrix Resurrections
  • Ending Things will be written and directed by Kevin Sullivan

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anthony Mackie's upcoming action film Ending Things has been bagged by Amazon Prime Video. According to Deadline, the movie was acquired by Amazon Studios after a round of competitive bidding.

To be written and directed by Kevin Sullivan, Ending Things is said to be similar to James Cameron's 1994 action-comedy True Lies.

The film will revolve around a hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business and tells her business partner that she's ending their personal relationship as well.

But she comes to realise she doesn't want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup — and their last job together — they must join forces for one last night out, the official synopsis reads.

Davis Entertainment and Lit Entertainment will produce Ending Things with Inspire Entertainment and Mackie's Make It With Gravy Productions.

Chopra Jonas' recent release was The Matrix Resurrections, and she wrapped the romantic comedy Text For You, opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as Amazon limited series Citadel.

Mackie, the star of Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, recently made his directorial debut with drama movie Spark, featuring King Richard actor Saniyya Sidney as Claudette Colvin, an unsung pioneer of the Civil Rights era.

He also finished shooting for Rupert Wyatt's Desert Warrior, and is attached to play Captain America in the fourth movie in the Marvel franchise.

Ending Things, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anthony Mackie, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Studios, Hollywood, Kevin Sullivan
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser Trailer Hints at Recurring Nightmares
