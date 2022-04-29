Amazon Prime Video has unveiled new seasons of nine Indian series for next two years — eight scripted and one unscripted — six of which we already knew about, but now have more details. The former includes the Jitendra Kumar-led comedy-drama Panchayat from TVF, the Jaideep Ahlawat-led crime thriller Paatal Lok from Sudip Sharma, and the medical thriller Mumbai Diaries directed by Nikkhil Advani. All three of them — Mumbai Diaries, Paatal Lok, and Panchayat — will return for their respective second seasons. Alongside, Prime Video gave us first looks at Made in Heaven season 2 from Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, and the Abishek Bachchan-led crime thriller Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2.

The remaining four series are Mirzapur season 3 with Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi Sharma; Four More Shots Please! season 3 with Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo; Manoj Bajpayee-led The Family Man season 3 from Raj & DK; and Comicstaan season 3 with Sumukhi Suresh, Kenny Sebastian, and Zakir Khan among the judges. The nine renewals were part of Amazon's “Prime Video Presents India” event on Thursday in Mumbai, where it unveiled a slate of 58 titles — 41 original series, films and documentaries, and 17 licensed movies from Bollywood studios — which will release over the next two years.

Here's more on the three Indian Prime Video series that were renewed —

Mumbai Diaries season 2 is set nine months later, with the crew at Bombay General Hospital back doing what they do best: saving lives. In season 2, the doctors and residents at BGH grapple with an unprecedented natural calamity that brings the city to a standstill, whilst also fighting their own personal battles. Konkana Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Natasha Bhardwaj, Satyajit Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi lead the cast. Nikkhil Advani returns as director. Yash Chettija and Persis Sodawaterwala are the writers. Mumbai Diaries season 2 is a production of Emmay Entertainment.

In Paatal Lok season 2, Hathi Ram faces grave mortal dangers in a new pursuit that takes him back to the netherworld. While no cast was revealed, Jaideep Ahlawat will no doubt return, given Hathi Ram's mention in the logline. Sudip Sharma is creator. Paatal Lok season 2 is a production of Clean Slate Filmz.

Panchayat season 2 continues to follow engineering graduate Abhishek who is working for a panchayat in a remote Indian village and dealing with several mundane challenges. As Abhishek settles, the village sees the rise of an opponent against Pradhan Ji and the village politics of Phulera heats up. Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, and Sanvikaa form the season 2 cast. Deepak Kumar Mishra is the director, Chandan Kumar is the writer, and Arunabh Kumar is the producer. Panchayat season 2 is a production of The Viral Fever (TVF).

And the six Indian Prime Video series renewals we already knew about —

Amit Sadh, Abhishek Bachchan in Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2

Photo Credit: Amazon

In Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2, J's existence and ideology re-emerge as he sets out to finish what he started, leading Avinash to confront his merging dual-identity. Kabir Sawant must now fight the battle of his life as he protects the society that has become a victim in the endgame of this crazed saga. Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, and Saiyami Kher are part of the cast. Mayank Sharma is the director. Sharma also has story and screenplay credits. Arshad Syed and Vikram Tuli also worked on the story. Syed, Tuli, and Priya Saggi contributed to the screenplay. Abhijeet Deshpande wrote the dialogues. Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 is a production of Abundantia Entertainment.

Comicstaan season 3 will deliver new comics, fresh laughs, and more. Sumukhi Suresh, Kenny Sebastian, Zakir Khan, Neeti Palta, Abish Matthew, and Kusha Kapila are the judges and mentors. Angshuman Ghosh is director, and Kreeti Gogia is the creative director. As always, Comicstaan season 3 is a production of Only Much Louder (OML).

The Family Man season 3 sends Srikant Tiwari on another roller coaster ride, trying to balance life as a common man and a top- secret agent battling terrorists, rebels, and moral dilemmas. No cast was revealed, but Manoj Bajpayee is a guarantee. Raj & DK are creators. The Family Man season 3 is a production of D2R Films.

In Four More Shots Please! season 3, the four girls are coming back to live, love, blunder and discover what really makes them tick through friendship. Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Prateik Babbar, Jim Sarbh, Rajeev Siddhartha, Lisa Ray, Simone Singh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla, and Sushant Singh form the cast. Devika Bhagat is the writer, Ishita Moitra supplies the dialogues. Joyeeta Patpatia is in the director's chair. Four More Shots Please! season 3 is a production of Pritish Nandy Communications.

Made in Heaven season 2 cast

Photo Credit: Amazon

With Made in Heaven season 2, the wedding planning team is back to plan new weddings, face fresh challenges and in the process, chart the journey of their own lives. Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, and Shivani Raghuvanshi are returning cast members. As before, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti are the creators, and the duo wrote the second season with Alankrita Shrivastava. Season 2 directors include Akhtar, Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra, and Neeraj Ghaywan. Akhtar, Kagti, and Shrivastava also serve as executive producers alongside Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Made in Heaven season 2 is a production of Excel Media and Tiger Baby.

On Mirzapur season 3, the rivalry between Kaleen Bhaiyaa and Guddu only grows more intense. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Verma, Harshita Gaur, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang form the returning season 3 cast. Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer handle directing duties. Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishna delivered the story. Apurva Dhar Badgaiyan , Avinash Singh, Vijay Verma, and Avinash Singh Tomar are responsible for the screenplay and dialogues. Mirzapur season 3 is a production of Excel Media and Entertainment.