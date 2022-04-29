Technology News
loading

Amazon Prime Video Unveils 23 Indian Movies, Tie-Ups With YRF, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, and Farhan Akhtar

Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and four Devgn films are on the list.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 29 April 2022 11:44 IST
Amazon Prime Video Unveils 23 Indian Movies, Tie-Ups With YRF, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, and Farhan Akhtar

Photo Credit: Amazon

Ram Setu

Highlights
  • YRF, Akhtar’s Excel to supply five films each to Prime Video
  • Madhuri Dixit Nene leads Prime Video original Maja Maa
  • Johar’s Dharma previously had a streaming tie-up with Netflix

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled 23 Indian movies for next two years — that includes three originals, two co-productions, and one “special collaboration”. The remaining 17 licensed films come from the likes of Karan Johar-owned Dharma Productions, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Ajay Devgn's Ajay Devgn FFilms, and the Aditya Chopra-run Yash Raj Films. These will premiere in theatres before exclusively streaming on Prime Video globally. Madhuri Dixit Nene-led comedy-drama Maja Maa leads those directly coming to Prime Video. Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu — for which we now have a first look — is among the co-productions. And Nawazuddin Siddiqui-led Tiku Weds Sheru is a special collaboration.

This confirms the end of Dharma's tie-up with Netflix, in terms of both streaming originals and exclusivity deals for movies that go to cinemas. The 23 Indian movies were part of Amazon's “Prime Video Presents India” event on Thursday in Mumbai, where it unveiled a slate of 58 titles — 41 original series, films and documentaries, and the aforementioned 17 licensed movies from Bollywood studios — which will release over the next two years. Amazon said this was part of its efforts to double investment in producing local content over the next five years.

Amazon Prime Video India Announces 58 Titles — 35 Series and 23 Movies — for Next Two Years

Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series, With 18 New Led by Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, Others

Amazon Prime Video Renews Panchayat, Paatal Lok, and Mumbai Diaries for Season 2

Here's the full list of the 17 Bollywood movies that will exclusively stream on Prime Video —

From Ajay Devgn FFilms, four upcoming films including Runway 34 with Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, Thank God with Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, Drishyam 2 with Devgn and Shriya Saran, and Bhola with Devgn and Tabu

From Johar's Dharma Productions, three upcoming films including Jug Jug Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani; Govinda Naam Mera with Advani and Vicky Kaushal; and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi

From Akhtar and Sidhwani's Excel Media and Entertainment, five upcoming films including Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter; Yudra with Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan; Fukrey 3 with Pulkit Samrat, Manjot, Varun Sharma, and Richa Chadha; Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt; and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav

From Yash Raj Films, five upcoming films including Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt, Shamshera with Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, and Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham

And here's more about the six new Indian Prime Video movies —

On the Telugu-language Ammu, in an attempt to get her abusive husband suspended from police duty, Ammu does the unthinkable. Aishwarya Lekshmi, Naveen Chandra, and Bobby Simha lead the cast. Charukesh Sekar directs off a screenplay he co-wrote with Padmavathy. Ammu is a production of Stone Bench.

Aye Watan...Mere Watan is inspired by true events. It is the story of young girl who became uniquely instrumental to the freedom fight of Indian independence. Kannan Iyer directs, and Darab Farooqui writes. Aye Watan...Mere Watan is a production of Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. No cast has been revealed.

maja maa maja maa

Maja Maa cast
Photo Credit: Amazon

Maja Maa, with Madhuri Dixit Nene, is a warm, funny story set in Baroda (now Vadodara) about a loving mother who unwittingly becomes a hurdle to her son's marriage plans and contests societal norms. Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur, and Simone Singh are part of the cast too. Anand Tiwari is in the director's chair, while Sumit Batheja handles scripting duties. Amritpal Singh Bindra is the producer. Maja Maa is a production of Leo Media Collective.

In Neeyat, when guests start dropping dead at exiled billionaire Ashish Kapoor's birthday getaway, detective Mira Rao must unravel devious motives as the suspects are Kapoor's close friends and family. Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Mita Vasishth, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, and Danish Razvi form the ensemble cast. Anu Menon directs. Menon shares story credits with Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani, and screenplay credits with Kala, Dhyani, and Priya Venkataraman. Kausar Munir supplies dialogues. Vikram Malhotra is the producer. Neeyat is a production of Abundantia Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video.

Ram Setu follows Akshay Kumar's atheist archaeologist turned believer in a race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satyadev Kancharana are also part of the Ram Setu cast. Abhishek Sharma is the writer and director. Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi is the creative producer. Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra, Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh are producers. Ram Setu is a production of Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Amazon Prime Video, and Lyca.

Tiku Weds Sheru is a roller coaster love story of two survivors who in spite of overwhelming odds have a great zest to live and celebrate life. Lead stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur play the couple. Sai Kabir is the director, and co-writer alongside Amit Tiwari. Tiku Weds Sheru is a production of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video India, Dharma Productions, Excel Entertainment, Ajay Devgn FFilms, Yash Raj Films, Ammu, Aye Watan Mere Watan, Maja Maa, Tiku Weds Sheru, Neeyat, Ram Setu, Runway 34, Thank God, Drishyam 2, Bhola, Jug Jug Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Phone Bhoot, Yudra, Fukrey 3, Jee Le Zara, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Prithviraj, Shamshera, Tiger 3, Pathaan, Bollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Amazon Reports $3.84 Billion Loss in Q1 2022 From Online Business, Rivian Investment
India Said to Launch Open Network for Digital Commerce to Take on Amazon, Flipkart

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Video Unveils 23 Indian Movies, Tie-Ups With YRF, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, and Farhan Akhtar
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Prime Video Unveils New Seasons of Nine Indian Series
  2. Realme GT Neo 3 With 150W UltraDart Fast Charging Launched in India: Details
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impressions: Looks Promising
  4. Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series for Next 2 Years
  5. iPhone 14 Series Design Suggested in Panel Leak, Display Differences Tipped
  6. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  7. Xiaomi 12 Pro First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Premium Smartphone
  8. Realme Pad Mini Tablet, Realme Buds Q2s TWS Earbuds Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  10. OnePlus Nord Buds Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon's Alexa Can Now Notify Users When Security Camera Spots Person, Package
  2. Smartphone Shipments Globally Dip for Third Consecutive Quarter, Samsung, Apple Continue to Grow: Reports
  3. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Releasing in 2023 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X: Report
  4. Amazon Prime Video India Announces 58 Titles — 35 Series and 23 Movies — for Next Two Years
  5. WhatsApp Getting Quick Reactions, May Offer 8 Emojis to Choose From: Report
  6. iPhone 14 Series Design Suggested in Panel Leak, Display Differences Tipped
  7. Huawei Mate Xs 2 Foldable Smartphone, Huawei MatePad SE Budget Tablet Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Hong Kong's Central Bank Unsure About Motivations Behind Retail CBDC Launch
  9. Tecno Phantom X With 90Hz Curved AMOLED Display, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Prime Minister Modi Hails India as an Investment Destination for Semiconductors Tech
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.