Amazon Prime Video India Announces 58 Titles — 35 Series and 23 Movies — for Next Two Years

Mirzapur, Pathaan, Ram Setu, Tiger 3, Jee Le Zara, and Panchayat lead the line-up.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 29 April 2022 16:01 IST
Amazon Prime Video India Announces 58 Titles — 35 Series and 23 Movies — for Next Two Years

Photo Credit: Amazon

Prime Video Presents India event in Mumbai on Thursday

Highlights
  • Farhan Akhtar’s Excel behind nine projects coming to Prime Video
  • Ajay Devgn, Siddhant Chaturvedi part of multiple titles—but no originals
  • YRF, Dharma, Abundantia, D2R Films, and Tiger Baby are all involved

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled 58 Indian titles for the next two years — 2022, 2023, and early 2024 — and they are packed with enough names that there's something to delight everyone. They star the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Arya, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditi Rao Hyadri, Juhi Chawla, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Abhishek Bachchan, Jitendra Kumar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Arya, Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramya Nambeesan, and Vidya Balan. And they come from the minds of Vikramaditya Motwane, Raj & DK, Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Sudip Sharma, Nikkhil Advani, Farhan Akhtar, Puneet Krishna, Anu Menon, Abhishek Sharma, and Rohit Shetty.

Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment — best known for Mirzapur on Prime Video, and behind Bollywood movies such as Dil Chahta Hai — is the most common fixture in Amazon's new Indian slate with nine projects in total across the board. That's thanks to five licensed films which will premiere in cinemas first, before streaming exclusively on Prime Video. The other four are originals, including the returning Mirzapur and Made in Heaven, alongside new series Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, and Bambai Meri Jaan with Kay Kay Menon. Other major production houses include Yash Raj Films (five films, all licensed), Johar's Dharma (two originals, three licensed), Abundantia Entertainment (two originals and two co-productions), and Raj & DK's D2R Films (three originals).

This is the biggest slate Amazon has announced in one go from India, and there will no doubt be more reveals across the next two years. At its “Prime Video Presents India” event on Thursday in Mumbai, Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said this was part of its efforts to double investment in producing local content from India over the next five years. No concert investment numbers were provided though. In early 2020, when Amazon founder and then-CEO Jeff Bezos visited India, he had basically said the same thing — that Amazon had “made a decision to double down our Prime Video investments here in India.”

Among the 58 Indian titles coming to Prime Video, there are 35 series and 23 movies. If you were to break it down further, Amazon announced 18 new original scripted series and four documentary series. Additionally, it renewed three ongoing scripted series, and gave us first looks at or provided more details for six returning ones and four new series. On the movies side, there are 17 licensed films from the likes of YRF and Excel Media (five each, as I said previously), Ajay Devgn FFilms (four films), and Dharma (three). That leaves six movies, among which there's five new announcements, alongside a first look at Akshay Kumar-led Ram Setu.

That's a lot to parse through, which is why we've divided all of it in neat lists below that you can quickly parse through. If you want to learn more, be sure to check out our dedicated coverage from Amazon's Prime Video Presents India event on Wednesday — attached below — for all the new Indian movies, series, documentaries, and reality series coming your way over the next two years.

At an event in Mumbai on Thursday, Amazon also announced a rental option for movies on Prime Video. The biggest new names at launch include the likes of Robert Pattinson-led The Batman, the Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure Spider-Man: No Way Home, the 2022 slasher Scream that's the fifth chapter in the series, and the Roland Emmerich sci-fi disaster Moonfall. Pricing varies between Rs. 99 and Rs. 499 — and there doesn't seem to be any buying options, unlike with Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and BookMyShow Stream. You can only rent them.

Amazon Prime Video India 18 new series

Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series, With 18 New Led by Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, Others

Amazon Prime Video Renews Panchayat, Paatal Lok, and Mumbai Diaries for Season 2

Adhura — from Nikkhil Advani, with Ishwak Singh and Rasika Dugal

Bambai Meri Jaan — starring Kay Kay Menon

Call Me Bae — from Karan Johar

Crash Course — from Vijay Maurya

Dahaad — from Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, starring Sonakshi Sinha

Dhootha — starring Naga Chaitanya and Parvathy Thiruvothu

Farzi — from Raj & DK, starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi

Gulkanda Tales — from Raj & DK, starring Kunal Khemu and Pankaj Tripathi

Happy Family Conditions Apply — starring Raj Babbar and Ratna Pathak Shah

Hush Hush — starring Juhi Chawla and Soha Ali Khan

Jee Karda — starring Tamannaah and Suhail Nayyar

Jubilee — from Vikramaditya Motwane, starring Prosenjit Chatterjee and Aditi Rao Hyadri

P.I. Meena — starring Tanya Maniktala and Jisshu Sengupta

Shehar – Lakhot — from Navdeep Singh and Devika Bhagat

Suzhal: The Vortex — from Pushkar and Gayatri, starring Aishwarya Rajesh

Sweet Kaaram Coffee — starring Lakshmi, Madhoo, and Santhy Balachandran

The Village — starring Arya

Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie — starring S.J. Suryah

Amazon Prime Video India 5 new movies

Amazon Prime Video Unveils 23 Indian Movies, Tie-Ups With YRF, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, and Farhan Akhtar

Ammu — starring Aishwarya Lekshmi

Aye Watan...Mere Watan — from Karan Johar

Maja Maa — from Anand Tiwari, starring Madhuri Dixit Nene

Neeyat — from Anu Menon, starring Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, and Rahul Bose

Tiku Weds Sheru — starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Amazon Prime Video India 4 new documentaries

This is AP Dhillon — from executive producer Erik Barmack

Cinema... Marte Dum Tak — from Vasan Bala and Vice Media

Dancing on the Grave — from Patrick Graham and India Today Productions

India Love Project — from Karan Johar

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Comments

Comments

Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
WhatsApp Getting Quick Reactions, May Offer 8 Emojis to Choose From: Report

Amazon Prime Video India Announces 58 Titles — 35 Series and 23 Movies — for Next Two Years
Comment
