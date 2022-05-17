Prey teaser and release date are out. Production house 20th Century Studios has released a 45-second-long teaser trailer for the sci-fi thriller — the fifth installment of the Predator franchise and a prequel to the previous entries, to confirm that the feature film will premiere in the US on the streaming service Hulu on August 5. Select regions outside the US are expected to be able to watch it on Disney+. In the Prey teaser, we see a woman running for her life. While the video doesn't spell out what the danger is, those familiar with the franchise would know that she is being hunted by an alien species. As the video progresses, we are introduced to a fearless female hunter, who saves the first character and tries to eliminate the danger facing them. We also get a glimpse of the advanced weaponry that has over the years become synonymous with the Predator franchise.

The teaser does not reveal much about the Prey story. The official synopsis, however, states that the film is set three centuries ago in the Comanche Nation where Naru, a braveheart, protects her community from a blood-thirsty alien called Yautja.

Headlined by Amber Midthunder, who is part of the Fort Peck Sioux Tribe and is best known for her work on the FX series Legion and the science-fiction show Roswell, New Mexico, the Prey cast includes Dane DiLiegro, Dakota Beavers, and Michelle Thrush.

Dan Trachtenberg directs Prey, his second feature after the 2016 science fiction psychological thriller 10 Cloverfield Lane, off a script by Patrick Aison. The movie is produced by John Davis, who served as one of the three producers for the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led 1987 Predator film, and Jhane Myers.

In a statement, the filmmakers say they have tried to depict the Comanche community, a Native American tribe, as authentically as possible through Prey. The filmmaker's team said in a statement: "The filmmakers were committed to creating a film that provides an accurate portrayal of the Comanche and brings a level of authenticity that rings true to its Indigenous peoples. Myers, an acclaimed filmmaker, Sundance Fellow and member of the Comanche nation herself, is known for her attention and dedication to films surrounding the Comanche and Blackfeet nations and her passion for honoring the legacies of the Native communities. As a result, the film features a cast comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nation's talent, including Amber Midthunder, newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope."

Prey comes to Hulu in the US on August 5.

