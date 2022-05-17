Technology News
loading

Prey Teaser Trailer Out: Predator Prequel Movie to Premiere August 5 on Hulu

Predator prequel is set 300 years ago in Comanche Nation. Prey is out on Hulu on August 5

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 17 May 2022 20:31 IST
Prey Teaser Trailer Out: Predator Prequel Movie to Premiere August 5 on Hulu

Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios

Prey revolves around Naru, a fierce warrior

Highlights
  • Prey cast is headlined by Amber Midthunder
  • Prey is directed by Dan Trachtenberg
  • It will be released on Hulu in the US

Prey teaser and release date are out. Production house 20th Century Studios has released a 45-second-long teaser trailer for the sci-fi thriller — the fifth installment of the Predator franchise and a prequel to the previous entries, to confirm that the feature film will premiere in the US on the streaming service Hulu on August 5. Select regions outside the US are expected to be able to watch it on Disney+. In the Prey teaser, we see a woman running for her life. While the video doesn't spell out what the danger is, those familiar with the franchise would know that she is being hunted by an alien species. As the video progresses, we are introduced to a fearless female hunter, who saves the first character and tries to eliminate the danger facing them. We also get a glimpse of the advanced weaponry that has over the years become synonymous with the Predator franchise.

The teaser does not reveal much about the Prey story. The official synopsis, however, states that the film is set three centuries ago in the Comanche Nation where Naru, a braveheart, protects her community from a blood-thirsty alien called Yautja.

Headlined by Amber Midthunder, who is part of the Fort Peck Sioux Tribe and is best known for her work on the FX series Legion and the science-fiction show Roswell, New Mexico, the Prey cast includes Dane DiLiegro, Dakota Beavers, and Michelle Thrush.

Dan Trachtenberg directs Prey, his second feature after the 2016 science fiction psychological thriller 10 Cloverfield Lane, off a script by Patrick Aison. The movie is produced by John Davis, who served as one of the three producers for the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led 1987 Predator film, and Jhane Myers.

In a statement, the filmmakers say they have tried to depict the Comanche community, a Native American tribe, as authentically as possible through Prey. The filmmaker's team said in a statement: "The filmmakers were committed to creating a film that provides an accurate portrayal of the Comanche and brings a level of authenticity that rings true to its Indigenous peoples. Myers, an acclaimed filmmaker, Sundance Fellow and member of the Comanche nation herself, is known for her attention and dedication to films surrounding the Comanche and Blackfeet nations and her passion for honoring the legacies of the Native communities. As a result, the film features a cast comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nation's talent, including Amber Midthunder, newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope."

Prey comes to Hulu in the US on August 5.

 Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Prey, Hulu, Prey teaser, Prey release date, Prey story, Predator franchise, Prey cast
Apple Introduces New Accessibility Features Including Door Detection, Live Captions

Related Stories

Prey Teaser Trailer Out: Predator Prequel Movie to Premiere August 5 on Hulu
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. K.G.F: Chapter 2 Now Available for Rentals Ahead of Its Debut on OTT Platforms
  2. Snoop Dogg Quips to Buy Twitter as Elon Musk Puts the Deal on Hold
  3. Elon Musk's Starlink Now Available to Ship Immediately in 32 Countries
  4. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  5. Infinix Note 12 VIP With 120W Hyper Charge Launched, Note 12 G96 Follows
  6. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Tipped for Next Week, Specifications Leaked
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Series Alleged Render Offers Glimpse at Rear Camera Module
  8. OnePlus Nord Getting Stable Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update
  9. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
  10. Review: Apex Legends Mobile Is a Lot Like Apex Legends
#Latest Stories
  1. Prey Teaser Trailer Out: Predator Prequel Movie to Premiere August 5 on Hulu
  2. Apple Introduces New Accessibility Features Including Door Detection, Live Captions
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Series Listed on Official China Website, Reno 8 Pro+ Design Captured in Hands-On Video
  4. WhatsApp Premium Subscription Model Under Testing for Business Profiles: Report
  5. Wearables Market in India Grew 20.1 Percent YoY in Q1 2022, Indian Brands Capture Top Positions: IDC
  6. Apple Testing Electronic Paper Displays for Its Foldable Devices: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications Leaked Ahead of May 19 Launch: All Details
  8. TP-Link Tapo Smart Home Lineup With Four 2K Security Cameras, RGB Light Strip Launched: Price, Details
  9. iQoo Neo 6 Launch Date in India Reportedly Leaked by Amazon as May 31
  10. Fortnite’s New Update Will Let Users Access V-Bucks Purchased Across Platforms, Says Epic Games
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.