Powerpuff Girls Reboot in the Works With Creator Craig McCracken

McCracken also working on a Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends reboot.

By ANI | Updated: 19 July 2022 12:42 IST
Photo Credit: Cartoon Network

The Powerpuff Girls reboot will be the second animated redo of McCracken's original series

  • Reboots for both shows are in the works at Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe
  • Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends will be recast as a pre-school series
  • Craig McCracken is attached to the two projects

New versions of two popular Cartoon Network shows, Powerpuff Girls and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, are in development, with the creator of both guiding them.

Reboots for both shows are in the works at Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. Craig McCracken, who began his animation career at Hanna-Barbera Cartoons in 1992 and created both series, is attached to the two projects.

"The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up," Sam Register, president of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, said in a statement.

The Powerpuff Girls reboot will be the second animated redo of McCracken's 1998–2005 original series. The first ran from 2016–19 on Cartoon Network but was made without his involvement.

The CW also developed a live-action version of the story with the three heroes as young adults but didn't take the show to series. It's currently being reworked.

Similar to the original, the new Powerpuff Girls will focus on Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, three superheroes whose mission in life alternates between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch, and saving the world before bedtime.

The new animated reboot of Powerpuff Girls will expand upon the world of the original, introducing new characters alongside familiar faces.

Meanwhile, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends will be recast as a pre-school series with a new cast of pre-school-aged imaginary friends who are just as playful as Bloo, Eduardo, and the rest of the original bunch.

Further reading: Powerpuff Girls, Craig McCracken, Cartoon Network, Fosters Home for Imaginary Friends, Hanna Barbera, Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros Animation, Hanna Barbera Studios Europe
