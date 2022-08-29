Plan A Plan B trailer and release date are here. On Monday at an event in Mumbai, Netflix announced that the Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia-led Indian rom-com will drop September 30 on its platform worldwide. In Plan A Plan B, Deshmukh plays Kaustubh Chougule, a cynical and successful divorce lawyer, while Bhatia plays Nirali Vora, an earnest matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone, except herself. When she moves into an office next to his, their bitter conflict is complicated by a growing attraction. Can opposites coexist, let alone attract? "You turn singles into couples, I turn them back into singles," Kaustubh (Deshmukh) says and summarises their tension in the 30-second Plan A Plan B teaser trailer.

In addition to Deshmukh (Housefull 4) and Bhatia (KGF, Baahubali), Plan A Plan B also stars actress-turned-politician Poonam Dhillon, and Kusha Kapila (Ghost Stories). Shashanka Ghosh — who last directed the miserable Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar-led comedy film House Arrest also for Netflix — is the director on Plan A Plan B. Newcomer Rajat Arora is the screenwriter, and producer alongside Trilok Malhotra, and K R Harish. Plan A Plan B is a production of India Stories Media & Entertainment, and Funk Your Blues Entertainment.

Ghosh's newest film was first announced at Netflix's virtual global Tudum event last September. It is now one of five Indian Netflix originals slated to release this September, alongside the second season of reality TV series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives — with Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari Soni — on September 2, true crime docuseries Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer on September 7, the Diljit Dosanjh-led movie Jogi on September 16, and the second season of crime series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega on September 23.

