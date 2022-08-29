Technology News
Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia are polar opposites at work, but falling in love.

By Akhil Arora |  Updated: 29 August 2022 13:56 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Tamannaah Bhatia and Riteish Deshmukh in Plan A Plan B

  • Plan A Plan B is one of five Indian Netflix originals in September
  • Deshmukh, Bhatia play divorce lawyer and matchmaker, respectively
  • Plan A Plan B directed by Shashanka Ghosh (House Arrest)

Plan A Plan B trailer and release date are here. On Monday at an event in Mumbai, Netflix announced that the Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia-led Indian rom-com will drop September 30 on its platform worldwide. In Plan A Plan B, Deshmukh plays Kaustubh Chougule, a cynical and successful divorce lawyer, while Bhatia plays Nirali Vora, an earnest matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone, except herself. When she moves into an office next to his, their bitter conflict is complicated by a growing attraction. Can opposites coexist, let alone attract? "You turn singles into couples, I turn them back into singles," Kaustubh (Deshmukh) says and summarises their tension in the 30-second Plan A Plan B teaser trailer.

In addition to Deshmukh (Housefull 4) and Bhatia (KGF, Baahubali), Plan A Plan B also stars actress-turned-politician Poonam Dhillon, and Kusha Kapila (Ghost Stories). Shashanka Ghosh — who last directed the miserable Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar-led comedy film House Arrest also for Netflix — is the director on Plan A Plan B. Newcomer Rajat Arora is the screenwriter, and producer alongside Trilok Malhotra, and K R Harish. Plan A Plan B is a production of India Stories Media & Entertainment, and Funk Your Blues Entertainment.

Ghosh's newest film was first announced at Netflix's virtual global Tudum event last September. It is now one of five Indian Netflix originals slated to release this September, alongside the second season of reality TV series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives — with Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari Soni — on September 2, true crime docuseries Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer on September 7, the Diljit Dosanjh-led movie Jogi on September 16, and the second season of crime series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega on September 23.

Plan A Plan B is out September 30 on Netflix in India and around the world.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Release Date 30 September 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Poonam Dhillon, Kusha Kapila
  • Director
    Shashanka Ghosh
  • Producer
    Trilok Malhotra, K R Harish, Rajat Arora
  • Production
    India Stories Media & Entertainment, Funk Your Blues Entertainment
  • Certificate 16+
Further reading: Plan A Plan B, Plan A Plan B movie, Plan A Plan B Netflix, Plan A Plan B release date, Plan A Plan B cast, Plan A Plan B trailer, Plan A Plan B Netflix release date, Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shashanka Ghosh, Rajat Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
Comment
 
 

Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
