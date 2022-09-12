Percy Jackson and the Olympians teaser is here. At the D23 Expo on Sunday, Disney unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming soft-reboot series, which follows the titular Jackson on a journey of self-discovery, as he comes to terms with the idea of being a demigod. The eight-episode series is being overlooked by Jonathan E. Steinberg (See), who co-wrote the pilot with the author of the young adult book series, Rick Riordan. James Bobin, best known for Da Ali G Show is attached to direct. Percy Jackson and the Olympians is expected to premiere in 2024, on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

The teaser for Percy Jackson and the Olympians opens with a voiceover by the titular Percy, played by Walter Scobell (The Adam Project), detailing the hardships of being a half-blood. Born to Poseidon, the god of the sea, and Sally Jackson, an average human mother, Percy is on a quest to figure out his powers and purpose. “Being a half-blood is dangerous. It's scary. Most of the time, it gets you killed,” he tells the new joinees of Camp Half-Blood, the safe haven/ training grounds for young demigods. It's good to see that Disney+ actually cast a 12-year-old to play Percy's part; unlike the film adaptations, where the lineup featured late-stage teenagers.

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians teaser offers glimpses at the camp and its members, all armed with spears and protective headgear, reminiscent of ancient Greek warriors. “My advice is, turn away while you still can. Believe whatever lie your mom or dad told you about your birth. Try to live a normal life,” Percy warns the group. The brief teaser also features the first look at Annabeth Chase, daughter of the goddess Athena and professor Frederick Chase — played by Leah Jeffries. The young actress received some backlash from the fan community, who were against the fact that Disney hired a person of colour to play Annabeth. The book's author Riordan, however, defended the casting choice on his personal website.

The teaser for Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians ends with a shot of the cabins that house each god's children. “Once you know what you are, they'll sense it too,” the voiceover ends, implying that the demigods are easy targets. The show is based on Riordan's pentalogy of fantasy novels, which follows a young Percy Jackson, accused by Zeus of stealing his lightning bolt. Teaming up with friends Annabeth and the satyr Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri), Percy must embark on an adventure to clear his name and save the world from another war between the Olympian gods.

Percy Jackson and the Olympian Gods is expected to debut sometime in 2024, exclusively on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.